Kambwili Backtracks on Gentlemanly Concession of Defeat

National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba has taken back his gentlemanly acceptance of results in recently held local government and constituency elections by saying they were won through corruption.

Kambwili whose initial reaction was to thank the people that voted for NDC candidates despite losing in all the election told reporters at the Lusaka Magistrates Court after the case in which he is facing three counts among them forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer was adjourned to November 23 that the polls were unfairly won.

The NDC Consultant has charged that the PF can win the wards and constituency elections through their corrupt activities by buying voters but cannot win a general election as all areas will be on their own because there will be no body to corrupt.

Kambwili has stated that the PF should not cheat themselves that they are becoming popular by winning these elections because their win is through corruption.

“Two days before elections you go to the wards and take chickens what can you do?” he said.

Kambwili said looking at the trajectory of the PF when it was formed in 2001, the party used to come last and lose all the elections but only managed to win its first ward election in 2004 four years after the formation of the party but things later changed and took over the entire Copperbelt, Lusaka, Luapula and Northern.

“Time will come for the NDC, PF watch the space, NDC’s participation in these elections is not to win but planting the party by announcing its existence. I wish Davis Mwila very well, you know I have always said it that Mwila is a very dull person as he cannot differentiate sense from nonsense to him what doesn’t make sense makes sense,” he adds.

Kambwili has also turned his anger on Dr Canisius Banda former UPND vice president and described him as not being normal.

“Canisius Banda is not a normal person, at his age a Doctor who doesn’t even own a house, you think this is normal. come on, some of these people don’t even talk about them he failed to pay K14,000 for his rentals now he has been saying good things about President Edgar Lungu so that he can get change and contracts from him, his behaviour is just like my young brother Mwanza, they just went to PF to eat,” Kambwili said.