MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda Nominated MP

President Edgar Lungu has nominated the Felix Mutati MMD faction general secretary Raphael Nakachinda as Member of Parliament.

Nakachinda will occupy the seat that was left by Mutati when he was fired as minister and his nomination to parliament revoked.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda made the announcement saying Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini had already been notified.

Nakachinda will be sworn in this afternoon at parliament.

Ironically Mutati’s ministerial position was given to his successor at the Lunte Constituency.