MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda Nominated MP

President Edgar Lungu has nominated the Felix Mutati MMD faction general secretary Raphael Nakachinda as Member of Parliament.
Nakachinda will occupy the seat that was left by Mutati when he was fired as minister and his nomination to parliament revoked.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda made the announcement saying Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini had already been notified.
Nakachinda will be sworn in this afternoon at parliament.
Ironically Mutati’s ministerial position was given to his successor at the Lunte Constituency.
as my name suggests nizaba chinda ba kazi mu parliament
Mr kampyongo arrest yourself first for u killed an innocent soul ..may her soul rest in peace .And my question is are u still investigating into the matter?even if it's in that way how do u investigate when u already know the culprits..
Is this man able to deliver to the expectations of the people?????? Mr Lungu ….
What is this appointment means now ? Nakachinda be watchful, you are hired and you will be fired. PF want to use you and then dump you later. Don’t forget were you are coming from. Ask Mr Mutati
I don’t see anything wrong to Nakacinda’s appointment, let’s wait if he would be given any position. Congratulations Mr.
YOU WILL NEVER SEE A SNAKE MOVING WITH A BUFFALO, AN ANIMAL IMPOSSIBLE