Monze Council Introduces Stray Livestock Levy

The local authority in Monze has introduced a stray livestock fine to penalise people that are in a habit of leaving their animals unaccompanied in the Central Business District.
Monze Town Council Public Relations Officer, Nelson Kazeze said the decision is aimed at improving levels of responsibility and ownership among individuals who own livestock in the district.
Kazeze said the resolution was arrived at during an ordinary full council meeting held recently after receiving numerous complaints on the matter.
He said the numerous complaints of stray livestock such as pigs, cattle and goats in the town center and residential areas were becoming serious and action needed to be taken.
Kazeze said Cattle owners will pay K 200, goats K 50, chickens K20 while sheep and pigs’ owners will be charged K100 for letting their animals loose.
He said the local authority has put in place arrangement to ensure that the animals are detained at the Zambia Police Kraal until the council constructs one.
“Yes that is true, a resolution was arrived at during an ordinary Council meeting we had recently following numerous complaints over people letting loose their animals, well it is a serious matter here the council felt it was important to act,” Kazeze said.
Moses
Watz hpend
Kasuka Aongola
Good move this should be introduced to other towns where possible.
Agm
All animals take to ku mantanga imwe no matonga!
Y2k
That is good low it must be throughout provinces .
charles@zica accountants
That’s a nice move and it will benefit both parties , a CBD can’t be crowded by stray livestock.
Y2k
That is good move and it must be to all towns.
Amafi pa Bantu
Tongas dont you have farms where you can keep those animals? its not yet voting time for those animals to be in town!
Muntu mufunelo
That decision is perfect…….
Jms
VIVA AS A TOWN WHERE MONZE COLLEGE OF AGRICULTURE IS SITUATED IT A GOOD MOVE IT HAS TO BE COUNTRY WIDE AND RAISE THE FEES. cattle – 500, goats – 200, chickens – 100 while – sheep’s and pigs – 300 you will see even America will support you. THIS IS POSITIVE THINKING don’t transfer those just increase their due
Muleyamfwa
iwe chi Jms, u are so foolish. If u don’t just have livestock kolwe but y increasing the penalties?
akawawawa
mwa surrender fast big man na 2021 taila fika where we ill be meeting cattle at eastparck manda hill etc. Kusekafye .
Shagi
Something in the same line should be extended to the so called Street kids scourge in all towns.
ikandi
Great move
Mr dundumwenze
Ng’ombe zapaka maningi kuno Ku southern province imwe bosauka bwelani mutenge kuchila kukamba vintu zakumatako yanu imwe ba hyena.
Mrs wina
Good move Tongas keep it up.
Sakala
Real development to the tongas I salute guys before you.
Banda
What about the Bembas Ku nyenga chabe tubana nama criminal cases, kutukwana banzabo, ndiye chitukuko chabo learn a lesson from your friends.
Musonda
Jealous down mu tonga nipatali.
Big brain
I salute guys
Mr southern
Southern power kikikikikiki
Mr dundumwenze
Iwe chi Nelson kazizi izo ndalama zienda kuti?
King cool
Kikikki HH has started bringing cattle in town.next Lusaka
EDGAR
this is HH’s idea of introducing animal transport if you vote for him guys tongas are stupid with one vein functioning in brain
HH
extend it to prostitutes as well so that they don’t stray and we fuck them without rubbers
mengmoreler
Hmmmm!evn ka nkuku yayaya!but zoona kkkkkkkk!ni reverse!any way iliche and let oso da gorvment pay over game animal bcoz elephants hv trabled us ai!
mengmoreler
let those wth pigs pay more plz than cattle bcoz kunkumba hmmm!kamawononga ai and to make da mater worse those pigs hv many diseases than cattle