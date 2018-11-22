Monze Council Introduces Stray Livestock Levy

The local authority in Monze has introduced a stray livestock fine to penalise people that are in a habit of leaving their animals unaccompanied in the Central Business District.

Monze Town Council Public Relations Officer, Nelson Kazeze said the decision is aimed at improving levels of responsibility and ownership among individuals who own livestock in the district.

Kazeze said the resolution was arrived at during an ordinary full council meeting held recently after receiving numerous complaints on the matter.

He said the numerous complaints of stray livestock such as pigs, cattle and goats in the town center and residential areas were becoming serious and action needed to be taken.

Kazeze said Cattle owners will pay K 200, goats K 50, chickens K20 while sheep and pigs’ owners will be charged K100 for letting their animals loose.

He said the local authority has put in place arrangement to ensure that the animals are detained at the Zambia Police Kraal until the council constructs one.

“Yes that is true, a resolution was arrived at during an ordinary Council meeting we had recently following numerous complaints over people letting loose their animals, well it is a serious matter here the council felt it was important to act,” Kazeze said.