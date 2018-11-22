Police Hunt for Lady Stripped in Online Video

21ST NOVEMBER, 2018 – There is a disturbing video circulating on social media in which a woman is seen to have been stripped naked and was being harassed by a fellow woman on allegation that she was caught committing adultery with her husband.

In the same video some men are heard inciting the woman to beat the victim and were filming the incidence.

We are calling upon the victim in the video to report to any nearest police so that the perpetrators of crime can be arrested.

Further, we are calling upon all those who may know the people in the video both perpetrators and the victim to avail the police with the information.

The action by the perpetrators as seen in the video amounts to indescent assault hence there is need to bring perpetrators including those who were filming to book.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER