Pres. Lungu Hands Over Retirement House to RB

President Edgar Lungu will hand over the retirement home for Fourth Republican President Rupiah Banda.
The house is located in Lusaka’s Makeni area.
Banda served as Vice President from 2006 to 2008 and became Republican President from 2008 to 2011.
21 Comments
Sylvester Moomba
In one breath the same person says no one will have a house built for sitting past presidents. And how come we have never heard Mwanawasa, Chiluba, and that of Michael Sata. What for Heavenly Father,s sake is so special about Lupia Banda? My condolences to mother Zambia with this kind of comedy every day.
Chipata boyz
Did they only did for sata and others
Chipata boyz
Did they did for chiluba and levy ?
Bemba Land
Don’t be surprised of that because we all know that R.B is the who is running this country.
Ambassador Mosmuk
Question tag
supu saladi
Serving once as our nation president cant he build a house using his money mrover he gets paid, who is rupiah and wht legacy has he left being a once leader.
Dodom
Nice move, build even for all teachers once they retire
Dennis Mulenga
wako ni wako is real!
King cool
Rupiah Banda left wakoniwako slogan…
Muntu mufunelo
I think here the government has got it wrong… Why should we build a house for someone who is paid??? Why can’t he build for himself using his own money ??? That money should have been for construction(s) …amasukulu bambi tabakwata nefipatala
Muntu mufunelo
You people in authority should ensure that you improve the lives standard of the people not ifiiii aweeeeeee
Rabecca
Free body guard
Free garden boys
Free maids
Free salary (coz they r not working anymore)
Free cars
Free school fees
Now even free mansion’s.
Nowornder will continue being poor as a country.
Plus am sure they don’t even pay tax.
Almost everything is free for them.
Chi Gelo
Where can I find these builder’s, I have a square mile plot in mkushi and I want to build something like this
Kang'ombe
Tata somone abakankala baletwalilila ukulyila abalanda amasuku pamitwe, elyo baletubepa ati mu calo tamuli indalama.
Most Hachoombe
The Government Have Lost It`s Direction,it`s Helping People Who Have Money But Widows,orphans And Street Venders They Ar Suffering Country Wide.GOD Z WATCHING.
Baldwin Zulu
Mr Banda must be lucky if you ask him he will answer in nsenga
DJ KUNDA
Jealous people never win
mengmoreler
This gorvment z spending money uselessly ai!any way ni tondolo fye kayili ngawalandako ati ni jealous no niwa opposition ,bt plz somthng jst keep them secretly bcoz they jst show how a foolish father u’r .then y ddnt u build evn for KK,sata and rest ai?any way evn we say tongaz are tribalism yeve iyi ndiye real wako ni wako.
Mo
He doesn’t deserve it, The only president to deserve a retirement house is kaunda. You build mansions for them and mansions on their graves. This has to be stopped. This RB idiot has many and he refused to have the a house built for him in stead he asked to be given the money but because EL wanted commission on it. Now ask about the cost you will hear that it’s 1.2 billion dollars
Kas win
Mmm nice.Manje what about the homeless,coz RB is already ($Riche)and not homeless evein if without that new house build for him.
Stata ni diba
That is too extravagant, nabazungu sibamangilana so… Lungu and his people will pay dearly, he himself won’t have such an estate built for him…ala tilangana bati bela muzuba.