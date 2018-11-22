UNZA Student in Court for 9 Kgs Marijuana Trafficking

A UNIVERSITY of Zambia student has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates Court for allegedly trafficking in nine kilogrammes of marijuana and possession of two grammes of Diazapam.

In this case, Allan Muvundo, a Special Education and History student, is charged with three counts of trafficking and possession of psychotropic substances and unlawful wounding.

In count one, it is alleged that on November 12 this year, Muvundo trafficked on 9,918 kilogrammes of marijuana without lawful authority.

In count two, it is alleged that on the same date, Muvundo had in his possession 0.2 Diazapam drug.

In count three, it is alleged that on the same date, Muvundo unlawfully wounded Jerry Chiwambo.

When the matter came up for plea yesterday before magistrate Nsunge Chanda, Muvundo said he understood the charges but denied committing them.

The matter was adjourned to November 29 this year for commencement of trial.

Muvundo is remanded in custody.