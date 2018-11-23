  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Bailiffs Pounce on Chilufya Tayali
Headlines

Bailiffs Pounce on Chilufya Tayali

|

The court bailiffs have pounced on Economic & Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali grabbing property including his Hilux ALF 1522.

Tayali has failed to pay back 86,000 Kwacha he owes Kaweche Banda.

The facebook happy political underweight has also been weighing heavily on court matters based on political fights he stalks online.

10 Comments

  1. mugabbe

    well done this boy is very pompas

    Reply

  2. Kang'ombe

    I salute you count bailiffs for the job well done.
    Kanshi he is pompous munkongole.

    Reply

  3. EDGAR LUNGU

    very good bailiffs this ka stinking boy thinks I can give him a job kakakakkakakaka

    Reply

  4. crying freeman

    sometimes it’s good to be hamble because it’s only God who will exhaust you. Never insult people just to own political mileage, when in the actual sense you are nothing. The best kind of apology is to change

    Reply

  5. mmm

    Ata katayali ukutumpa mukulanda makaka

    Reply

  6. Umwana wamano

    Can’t say anything

    Reply

  7. TAYALI

    iye nakambolo kanga ka fota all this is because of witchcraft from HH and Kambwili kakakakakaka

    Reply

  8. Pacifist

    Sure yaaah niyokosa kendulo mweeh
    Tayali anavutika to pay back…..
    Kiiiiiikikiikii awe sure.

    Reply

  9. Chamber d

    Ndeloleshefye

    Reply

  10. Rb

    Am Looking For A Tenant At My Farm,please Come I Pay For You.

    Reply

Leave a Reply