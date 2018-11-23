Bailiffs Pounce on Chilufya Tayali

The court bailiffs have pounced on Economic & Equity Party (EEP) leader Chilufya Tayali grabbing property including his Hilux ALF 1522.
Tayali has failed to pay back 86,000 Kwacha he owes Kaweche Banda.
The facebook happy political underweight has also been weighing heavily on court matters based on political fights he stalks online.
10 Comments
mugabbe
well done this boy is very pompas
Kang'ombe
I salute you count bailiffs for the job well done.
Kanshi he is pompous munkongole.
EDGAR LUNGU
very good bailiffs this ka stinking boy thinks I can give him a job kakakakkakakaka
crying freeman
sometimes it’s good to be hamble because it’s only God who will exhaust you. Never insult people just to own political mileage, when in the actual sense you are nothing. The best kind of apology is to change
mmm
Ata katayali ukutumpa mukulanda makaka
Umwana wamano
Can’t say anything
TAYALI
iye nakambolo kanga ka fota all this is because of witchcraft from HH and Kambwili kakakakakaka
Pacifist
Sure yaaah niyokosa kendulo mweeh
Tayali anavutika to pay back…..
Kiiiiiikikiikii awe sure.
Chamber d
Ndeloleshefye
Rb
Am Looking For A Tenant At My Farm,please Come I Pay For You.