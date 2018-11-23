CBU Gets Tough on Squatters

The Copperbelt University management has threatened to act heavily on squatters in the hostels with de-registration staked as a possible punishment.

CBU Dean of Students Dr Alisala Mulambya said only students who have completed their registration exercise will be allowed to stay in the hostels campus.

He said the university has put in place measures to curtail all manner of vices that could lead to squatting in the institution.

“This is to remind all students that only those that have completed registration shall be allowed to access hostels/house accommodation on the campus,” Dr Mulambya said.

He stated that squatting remains illegal adding that both bed space owners and squatters who will be found wanting will be punished.

Dr Mulambya added that roommates will also be disciplined when found abating the scourge within the institution.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has urged graduates at higher leaning institutions to partner with government and pay back loans so as to help others benefit.

Speaking when he graced the 27th Copperbelt University Graduation ceremony, Mwakalombe said government remained committed to making higher education accessible to all.

He said government alone cannot achieve its plans hence the need for beneficiaries of loan schemes to pay back so that government can sponsor other vulnerable students.