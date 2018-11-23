ConCourt Throws Out Hichilema Challenge against 2016 Presidential Inauguration

The constitutional court has thrown out the appeal by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and his deputy Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba where they were challenging the legality of the swearing ceremony of President Edgar Lungu.
In this matter Hichilema and Mwamba cited President Lungu, Vice President Inonge Wina and Attorney General Likando Kalaluka as respondents.
They petitioned before a single judge of the court who later struck out the petition on account that it was a multiplicity of actions and an abuse if court process.
Dissatisfied with the decision of the single judge, the UPND leaders appealed to the full bench of the court.
But earlier, Kalaluka had asked the court to strike the appeal because it was filed out of time and without leave from the court.
Kalaluka said the petition was heard and determined by a single judge and therefore there was no need for the ConCourt to review its own decision.
But in their argument the UPND leaders asked the court’s to dismiss Mr Kalaluka application and hear their appeal without undue regard to procedure technicalities.
Delivering the ruling on behalf of Constitutional Court judge Martin Musaluke, master of the Supreme Court, Anastasia Lungu set aside the UPND leaders’ summons on appeal for being incompetent.
The court has found that the petitioners should have applied for leave to file an appeal out of time.
Judge Musaluke said the petitioners fell in their own trap when they failed to file an appeal out of time and thereby failed to comply with court rules.
He said the court was not clothed with jurisdiction to hear the petitioners summons on appeal because they did not follow the rules and therefore the petition is incompetent.
“The summons on appeal are incompetent and ought not to have been entertained by ourselves, we therefore set aside the appeal for want if jurisdiction” read the ruling.
UPND CADRES
this is very good for the nation and Edgar Lungu not our fucked up selfish stupid UPND leaders atase, bakudya beka bafikala panyo panu
Muntu mufunelo
Mr HH and your nkonkani GBM what are u there for????? You mean u don’t even know the importance of the opposition parties In this country???? Aren’t you there to offer checks and balances??? Why should you continue with petitions when we have critical issues to talk about …….u are dull u people
Tom London
Iwe Ka muntu you are a pf fool . The critical issues you want the upnd to address came as a result of ConCourt s own incompetence this issue of Edgar lungu s inuaguration was dubiously done by the pf where a junior clerk was used to hand over the instruments of power to lungu instead of ireen mambilima the then Chief Justice .
Among the issues the upnd tabled before the concourt were that lungu did not win the 2016 general election’s and enough evidence is before those criminals in wight wigs .
This issue if not handled professionally will trigger more political violence . The pf has completely compromised the rule of law . Justice has completely collapsed , democracy is no longer there . The pf are openly using the one party state tactics to stay in power which an fortunately has led to Zambia s economy to collapse .
Muntu you are a well fed dog
Which is why you you are not only blind but also has made you tack your long tail between your legs .
Addressing this issue in the courts of law is one way of providing checks and balances you mentioned for and on behalf of the Zambian people .
Umwana wamano
Sorry try next door
Dr Fonicks
my fellow country men and women, let us desist from insulting one another. it will take us nowhere. if it means criticising, let us be constructive. these politicians sometimes learn from our criticism, hence the need to advice where possible. all of us are infallible. help our politicians without looking at what ticket they stand on. wr have only one country Zambia. this platform can be utilized to enlighten those in the political arena. for example if someone is a fool and you don’t advice them, they will forever remain foolish.
Skb
It’s time for the OPPOSITION in Zambia to provide the much needed checks and balances to the RULING party, instead of jumping from this court to that court. 2021 is approaching very fast.You do not win votes in courts.NO. Time wasters!!!!! Lawyers are busy chewing easy money.Wake up .
I told U
RB gets rewarded with a house, K5 million … for?
Kalulushi votes
Who will ever trust the system after the Kalulushi theft of HH’s votes, mind you 1200 is a lot for a small city.
Like Governance Activist, Leslie Chikuse says fresh elections will be inevitable if the recent video confession making rounds on social media is proved to be true.
A video in which United Party for National Development(UPND) Kalulushi Candidate Evaristo Mwalilino’s driver is revealing how Hakainde Hichilema and Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba’s Kalulushi Constituency votes where concealed has gone viral after it was aired on Prime TV.
In the video, Wanna Chiyanga is confessing that his boss Mwalilino was given K21000, K360 000 for 21,966 votes and dropping the election petition respectively.
He disclosed THAT President Rupiah Banda, Information Minister Kapamba Mulenga and axed PF Deputy Chairperson for Elections Kelvin Fube Bwalya(KBF) and Mwalilino were heavily involved in the scheme of things.
Easterner
Ba hh do u av nothing to do coz every to court n if u kno dat u failed to b a politician beta to continue keepng ur ng’ombe Dan dairy makng noise