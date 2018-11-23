Democratic Party Leader Re-joins PF

Harry Kalaba’s surrogate leader of the Democratic Party President Gift Kalumba has resigned from the party and re-joined the Patriotic Front.

Kalumba is a former Patriotic Front Kitwe District Youth Secretary and has led other members of the Democratic Party Central Committee among them Copperbelt Chairman Stanley Chandindi, Welsley Chibuye, Patrick Chibeshi and Christopher Kalenge.

Addressing the media, Kalumba said he was elected to lead the Democratic Party but was unhappy when was relegated to an executive committee member.

“We have come with an open heart and we have seen it fit that the only party with tools to deliver to the aspirations of Zambians is the Patriotic Front. We have made the decision after looking at the many progressive achievements, having been a member of the Patriotic Front I have seen that a lot of things we promised the people are being achieved slowly and no political party has achieved this,” Kalumba said.

And Chibeshi said the Patriotic Front had been responding to all issues being raised by different stakeholders which are in the interest of Zambians.

“The things we were pursing are the things the Patriotic Front was achieving therefore it was not important that we continue to be in the opposition, the decision came to go back home, when you find that what you want to achieve is being achieved by someone and it is for a common Zambian, it is right that we admit, accept and put forward that which is right for the nation. The time we had been in opposition all the things we were pushing for are being implemented,” he added.

And receiving the defectors, Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila welcomed the defectors stating that the ruling part remains their home.

“We have welcomed you with all our hearts and from today you have equal rights like any other, it doesn’t matter how long one has been in the party all are equal. I want to say that politics is about numbers if you don’t have the people you can’t form government, President Edgar Lungu has given us a directive to bring people back to the party and embrace everyone,” Mwila said.

The Democratic Party has adopted Harry Kalaba as its candidate for the 2021 general elections although he remains rooted in the PF as its Bahati Member of Parliament.