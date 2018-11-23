Kampamba Empowers Constituents with Farming Inputs

Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga- Chewe got down to the grassroots in her constituency and handed some farming inputs.

The Livestock Minister was in Ichimpe area where she also interacted with her constituents.

Mulenga said that it was important to empower constituents with inputs instead of leaving to depend on hand-outs.

She said with the rains commencing it could be an opportunity for her constituents to eke out a living without looking to hand-outs.

Mulenga was accompanied by some councillors who also brought her up to speed with the various needs in the wards.

“Well as you are aware this is rainy season and every farmer is getting ready to get on the field, and because government cannot empower every vulnerable farmer at once, I decided to come with these farming inputs to support people that put me in office. If you look around you will realise that this is a forest area and people here depend on farming to survive,” she said.

She said her government had lined up development projects aimed at uplifting the lives of citizens and those in Ichimpe are not an exception.