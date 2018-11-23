MARTIN FAYULA: DRC’S OPPOSITION GAME CHANGER

The nomination of Martin Fayulu as the united candidate of major political parties in the Democratic Republic of Congo has given voters a choice that could change the complexion of the outcome on December 23.

Fayulu, nominated by seven major political parties two of whom have chickened out, return to the DRC to a thunderous welcome.

He enjoys the weight of two of the most popular opposition candidates Moise Katumbi and Jean Pierre Bemba.

Fayulu will be the common candidate for the coalition that seeks to unseat incumbent President Joseph Kabila’s empire that is fielding Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.

The common candidate expects support from a wide spread of regions including the Equator Province where Bemba enjoys massive support and Katanga where Katumbi. Fayulu is seen as the common candidate that can also tap in the East as well as his native Bandundu.

Fayulu’s candidates may subdue Felix Tshisekedi who is expected to maintain his support base in the Kasai region where his father enjoyed nearly 100% support primary on tribal lines.

Tshisekedi pulled out of the coalition alongside Vital Kamerhe but their decision is seen by the populace as treacherous as it lacked in principle.

Meanwhile, the United States is calling for peaceful and credible elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where campaigns for next month’s polls begin today.

In a statement Wednesday, State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert says the December 23 elections give the DRC “a historic opportunity” to conduct a peaceful and democratic transfer of power.

She suggested a credible vote will also help Congo alleviate its humanitarian crisis, attract foreign investment, and stabilize central Africa.

The elections were originally due to take place in 2016, but were delayed as President Joseph Kabila refused to leave office at the end of his mandate.

Kabila, who has ruled the DRC since 2001, is now stepping aside and has endorsed a former interior minister, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, to be his successor.

Congolese authorities have blocked several opposition leaders from running for president, most prominently former vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba and ex-Katanga governor Katumbi.

Opposition parties agreed to unite behind a single candidate for the election, businessman Martin Fayulu.