MMD Youth Wing Welcomes Nakachinda Nomination

The MMD die hard youth wing has expressed gratitude to President Edgar Lungu on the continued recognition of the valuable contribution MMD played prior to the 2016 elections.

National Coordinator Gerald Chiluba said the former ruling party youth wing is indebted on the nomination of the Felix Mutati led faction National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda as Member of Parliament.

“We have received the gesture with both hands and we are confident that Hon Nakacinda has the needed wisdom and intellectualism which can be used for the benefit of Legislature and Zambians at large,” he said.

Chiluba has wished Nakacinda all the best and God’s blessings in his parliamentary role.

“We assure him that he has the backing of the MMD Die Hard Youth contingent,” Chiluba added