PF Dissolves Structures in Petauke after Lusinde Loss

The ruling Patriotic Front has acted drastically to dissolve all the committees in Kaumbwe Constituency in Petauke after losing the Lusinde Ward by-election.
Patriotic Front General Secretary Davies Mwila made the announcement today.
“I write to inform you that Lusinde Ward, Kaumbwe Constituency and Petauke District Committees have been dissolved with immediate effect,” said Mwila in a letter.
“Kindly be advised that elections shall be arranged by the Provincial Committee in due course.”
The loss of the Lusinde Ward did not sit well with the ruling party in an area deemed their stronghold.
Results: Lusinde Ward, Petauke District
In the Lusinde Ward election the UPND’s Nephat Banda Nephat got 730 votes ahead of the PF’s Elina Tembo who got 573.
4 Comments
Pacifist
Kikikikiki ooooweeh awe sure i this a reason sure imwee ba pf anyway its yo decision u hav madeci cant damn u..
Chilankalipa
They can as well dissolve the entire party to end corruption and the shameless day light theft of public resources.
Perpetual complaint
Davies Mwila must resign because he is a none-entity and he lost to Jawis Chabi a mere independent in Chipili Constituency.Anyway bakolwe balasekana ifipato
Never mind
This indicates that there is no development in the area, even the mp she is doing nothing apart from being talkative in parliament.