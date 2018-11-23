PF Dissolves Structures in Petauke after Lusinde Loss

The ruling Patriotic Front has acted drastically to dissolve all the committees in Kaumbwe Constituency in Petauke after losing the Lusinde Ward by-election.

Patriotic Front General Secretary Davies Mwila made the announcement today.

“I write to inform you that Lusinde Ward, Kaumbwe Constituency and Petauke District Committees have been dissolved with immediate effect,” said Mwila in a letter.

“Kindly be advised that elections shall be arranged by the Provincial Committee in due course.”

The loss of the Lusinde Ward did not sit well with the ruling party in an area deemed their stronghold.

Results: Lusinde Ward, Petauke District

In the Lusinde Ward election the UPND’s Nephat Banda Nephat got 730 votes ahead of the PF’s Elina Tembo who got 573.