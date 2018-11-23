Police Shoots Dead Suspect in Solwezi

A Police Officer in Solwezi has shot dead a suspect who attempted to escape after being arrested for allegedly attending driving lessons for another person.

Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila said the Police officer whose name has been withheld for security reasons has been detained in police custody pending investigations.

Namachila explained that that the incident happened when the named police officer apprehended the deceased identified as Christopher Mashawu at RTSA offices for allegedly doing a driving test for another person Macbright Tabama.

“The same suspect was brought to the police by the named officer accompanied by two officers from RTSA but upon reaching the station, the suspect decided to run away. It was at this juncture the officer discharged a firearm twice with an intention to stop the suspect but unfortunately one bullet hit him on the right side of the chest and he fell down,” Namachila said.

He said the suspect was then rushed to the hospital where he died upon arrival.

Namachila said the named police officer used an AK 47 Rifle bearing serial number m 68593 with 8 rounds of ammunition.

He has since urged the family and friends of the deceased to stay calm as the law takes in course on the officer involved.