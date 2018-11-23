Regina Chiluba Changed Presidential Entitlement Land into her Name-Chitotela

Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela says government has not yet built a house for Second Republican President because of a family dispute.

Featuring on the Hot FM breakfast, Chitotela said former President Chiluba’s second wife Regina changed the title deeds into her name leading to a family dispute.

Chitotela said the children of the first wife to Dr Chiluba, Vera’s children had raised some legal issues to Regina’s action.

The minister said the piece of land chosen by Dr Chiluba near Baobab College before he died was still in family hands with Regina’s children building some structures.

Chitotela said government’s hands were tied with regards to proceeding with building Dr Chiluba a house.

He said that the widow to third Republican President Levy Mwanawasa, Maureen had opted to ask government to find a contractor to build a house for the family.

Chitotela said there was no favouritism in building Banda a house as he had picked the land of his choice.

President Lungu handed over the K5 million retirement home for Banda as his constitutional entitlement.