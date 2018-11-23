Regina Chiluba Changed Presidential Entitlement Land into her Name-Chitotela

Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela says government has not yet built a house for Second Republican President because of a family dispute.
Featuring on the Hot FM breakfast, Chitotela said former President Chiluba’s second wife Regina changed the title deeds into her name leading to a family dispute.
Chitotela said the children of the first wife to Dr Chiluba, Vera’s children had raised some legal issues to Regina’s action.
The minister said the piece of land chosen by Dr Chiluba near Baobab College before he died was still in family hands with Regina’s children building some structures.
Chitotela said government’s hands were tied with regards to proceeding with building Dr Chiluba a house.
He said that the widow to third Republican President Levy Mwanawasa, Maureen had opted to ask government to find a contractor to build a house for the family.
Chitotela said there was no favouritism in building Banda a house as he had picked the land of his choice.
President Lungu handed over the K5 million retirement home for Banda as his constitutional entitlement.
14 Comments
King cool
This is tribalism ,,,, how can you build a house for Rupiah Banda a fourth republic President, leaving the third Republican President? What’s wrong with Levy ??? Tribalism , it’s not fair..
Ben Shaft
Thanks Minister for this statement.I have always been thinking about issues regarding President Mwanawasa,without taking away anything from all our Presidents,
Himz
Some day I will be president
Never mind
As a government you are there to solve matters, y not following the procedure 1,2,3,4,5,bra bra this is pure tribalism.
FTJ
iwe ka Chitotela she was not my second wife I just stole her from sheepish Mr Mwanza baku chipata kushishita I stole her after she gave me a good Nsenga dance in bed kakakakakakaka
REGINA
ifyo mwatampa ukulanda ifyo atase kafupi kakakakakaka
Muntu mufunelo
Why didn’t they use that K5 million to buy medicines for a Ka rural health centre in lavushimanda town council because there is nothing there and people are suffering……
Hev Rena
Surely the bible states clearly that the rich shall have more riches added. This law should b repealed.How about vice presidents? Noy even tombstone!!
jk
Things are changing step by step
Prince Mande
The piece of land late President chose to build his retirement house belongs to the Chiluba family, Vera is now the surviving spouse. So build her the house. The structures being put up by Regina’s children (Mwanza’s) are illegal structures. The Chiluba children are the rightful owners of the land, they have every right as biological children.
The disciples
I thought tribalism is defined to be in Tonga land.i think it isn’t.however first must be first.maybe there is a good source of this favour who knows
Pacifist
I think the gvt is not procedural…it shud follow the order this is not acceptable Lungu why.
Pere'
hipocrit! lyk judas, govmnt has mor dan ka k5 m.let em use herbals at de mment.
Trevor Pambwe
Jst do wt z supposed 2 b done hmm,bemba cewa relationship fyakale things r nt OK nw ee.