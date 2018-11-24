Convicted Chifire Maintains Judiciary is Corrupt

Convicted Southern Africa Network against Corruption executive director Gregory Chifire who was slapped with a six year jail term by the Supreme Court after being found guilty of contempt of court for interfering with the judiciary and describing the institution as the most corrupt insists he is not guilty and shall walk with his head high, tall and always speak ‘the truth’.

Chifire who according to his lawyers is reported to be in Chipata, Eastern Province has said this on his Facebook page this morning.

The Convict has charged that no rightful court under heaven has right to deprive citizens of their freedoms.

“These are some of the excesses that we must never allow to be championed in our Country”, he has said.

“I will never sacrifice my people’s freedoms at the altar of expedience. ‘I would rather die at my post’. We need to tell the truth as it is. We need to stand against tyranny”, Chifire adds.

Chifire has indicated that he will seek no sympathy but justice for the greater good of society.

He has further indicated that the decisions that people make now, have far reaching consequences for the future.

“Yes sacrifice we must, otherwise we shall never see the luminous summit.”

Chifire has said many may not understand now because it is not about seeking to please the many, but to do and fight for what is right.

“After all it is not always that the majority are right. The big visions have not been seen by the majority, but by the commitment of a vision carrier,” he said.

He has further said he will fight till he wins and will never stop as winners never quit and quitters never win.

Chifire was given a custodial sentence after he was found guilty as charged.

In sentencing him ,the court has considered the aggravating circumstances in which the contemnor conducted himself as revealed by the statements he caused to be published after his letter to the Chief Justice.

The court has found that it was apparent during his testimony that he did not fully appreciate what transpired in all three courts in which the Savenda matter was adjudicated leading to the judgment,he therefore should not have proceeded to recklessly comment on the matter given his ignorance.

The other aggravating factor as established by the court is the lack of remorse or repentance on the part of the contemnor as displayed by his conduct throughout the proceedings adding that this conduct was calculated at ridiculing the court ,derailing the proceedings and administration of justice.

The court has noted that regrettably Chifire’s lawyers partnered with him in this scheme when they came on the scene.

Justice Mwanamwambwa ruled that he also considered the fact the contemnor was aware that the contents of the online publication and in the Mast were contemptuous for that reason he sought to disassociate and distance himself from the publications despite his knowledge he made no effort to retract the statements or purge the contempt.

However he had stated that the contemnor must be punished for his attempt to divide the court by attributing the judgment in issue to the presiding panel when he knew or ought to have known that it was pronounced as a judgment of the court.

Justice Mwanamwambwa added that the court found the conduct of Chifire’s lawyers as behaving below the required professional standard and by this conduct they were also contemptuous in the face of the court , discourteous and failed in their duty to ensure the proper administration of justice in accordance with rule 32(1) of the legal practitioners practice rules and suspended them for six months from practicing law.

The court further noted that the lawyers partnered with their client to breach their duty to the progression which is unethical and lastly mocked the court and delayed proceedings which was calculated at derailing the proceedings.

“This conduct left us in shock and cannot go unpunished because the vice has become prevalent among counsel in our courts “Justice Mwanamwambwa has stated.

He explained that the court hopes in the strongest terms that this action will send a message throughout the legal profession that the interests of a client do not override counsels paramount duty which is to the court.

A warning had further been sent to the media to be guided by this judgment to exercise caution before publishing unsubstantiated and or unverified outbursts and accusations against the judiciary in line with media ethics as they too are stakeholders in the administration of justice.