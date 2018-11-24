DEC Destroys 2.8 Tonnes of Drugs

Lusaka, Saturday, 24th November 2018-The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has destroyed over 2.8 tonnes of various drugs in line with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act after cases were disposed of by the courts of law.

The drugs, which were exhibits in various offences of trafficking, possession, unlawful use, and unlawful cultivation are from 126 cases involving a total of 162 accused persons respectively.

Of the total 2.8 tonnes destroyed, cannabis accounts for the largest quantity of 2.7 tonnes followed by 62.4 Kilograms of Ephedrine, 2.1 kilograms of cocaine and 0.059 kilograms of heroin.

The destruction exercise was conducted this morning at the Chunga Landfill in the presence of court officials and representatives of the Zambia Environmental

Management Agency (ZEMA).

The exercise is a show of the transparent manner in which drugs are handled from the point of detection to the delivery of justice in line with the provisions of the

Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act, Chapter 96 of the Laws of Zambia, among other statutes.

The Commission will continue to scale up efforts aimed at addressing the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking countrywide. We also wish to remind members of the public to desist from drug abuse and trafficking especially in view of the festive season which is usually characterised by various activities.