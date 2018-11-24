Four die in Kapiri Accident

23RD NOVEMBER, 2018 – Four people died on the spot while 28 others sustained injuries in a fatal road traffic accident which occurred today (Friday), 23rd November, 2018 at 08 20 hours at Vuba area in Kapiri Mposhi along great North road.

Involved was Moses Maseo aged years of Nakonde who was driving a Higer bus registration number BAF 9755 from South to North direction.

The accident happened when the driver due to excessive speed lost control of the motor vehicle and overturned. Due to the impact, four (04) passengers among them two males and two females died on the spot, and are not yet identified.

All the bodies of the deceased persons are in Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital mortuary while the 28 injured are admitted to Kapiri Mposhi District Hospital. Among the injured are one (01) male juvenile, thirteen (13) female adults and ,fourteen(14) male adults.

ESTHER MWAATA KATONGO

ZAMBIA POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER