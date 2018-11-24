Mary Mulenga is New NGOCC Chair

Young Christian Women Association Lusaka Branch Chairperson Mary Mulenga has been elected as the new Chairperson for the Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC).
Mulenga was elected during the just ended NGOCC 20th General Assembly that closed on Friday afternoon at Andrews Motel.
And speaking during her acceptance speech Mulenga said leadership was not about power but about service to the people.
“Leadership is not about power it is about service, we have work to do to ensure gender equality,” she said.
Mulenga advised the newly elected board members to be available for the network.
She thanked the out-going Board Chairperson Sara Longwe for her invaluable service to the women’s movement.
Other board members include;
Ms. Letitia Mtonga Pupe-Vice Chairperson
Ms. Stella Zimba-Board Secretary
Ms Rachael Zekko-Board treasurer
Ms. Daisy Ng’ambi-legal advisor
Ms. Annie Samoa-Board publicity
Others are Ms. Christabel Chikwikwi,
Ms. Sheila Mbilishi,
Ms. Charity Mawanga and Ms.Judith Mwanza
