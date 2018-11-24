Save the country diligently Minister Malanji tells diplomats ……don’t just sit and wait for a monthly pay check

Berlin, November 23, 2018

Foreign Affairs hon Minister Joseph Malanji has called on diplomats to engage in work that benefits Zambia and not just sit waiting for pay.

The most senior diplomat in government apart from the President also prodded Foreign Service staff to uphold ‘unity of purpose and loyalty’ to leadership if they are to contribute to the national development agenda profitably under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

Speaking to diplomats at the Zambian embassy in Berlin in a missive meant for all diplomats, Mr. Malanji said habits that included talking ill of the government of day by some Foreign Service workers because they have a preference for other political leaders tend to undermine the whole essence of economic diplomacy.

“This thing of writing messages on social media platforms speaking ill of government and yet you are a Foreign Service employee will not go unnoticed”, the honorable Minister said.

Mr. Malanji told the Berlin-based diplomats in the presence of Ambassador Anthony Mukwita that they should take a humble view of their appointments “because the same qualifications you have, Zambians back home equally have them but God chose that at this point, it ought to be you to serve here. Work hard to show appreciation ”.

The Minister took a swipe at those in the habit of undermining Heads of Missions saying “The one you are protesting against today may be replaced by someone even worse in future and you will miss your former boss”.

He advised diplomats to spend time identifying activities that are in the interest of the country other than a preoccupation with paychecks only. “Ask what profitable things you can do for government and not what government can do for you all the time”, the Minister challenged the diplomats.

If foreign Missions are to contribute to national development, Mr. Malanji, who is also Member of Parliament for Kwacha constituency said unity among diplomats needed to be upheld.

The Foreign Affairs Minister was in Berlin to check on government property and get a personal feel of their state as decides a viable way forward of plugging a waste of tax payers money.

He inspected both the old dilapidated residence and the chancery whose bad state has come to the attention of the Zambian authorities.

The Honorable Minister said government was in the process of making a final decision on the way forward. His tour with Ambassador Mukwita and Permanent Secretary Ambassador Chalwe Lombe was part of government efforts to address the poor state of government property in some missions that have suffered from years of neglect and lack of continued maintenance.

Signing in the visitor’s book, the Minister said he is determined to pull the plug off the hemorrhage of public funds arising from rented buildings and the continued maintenance of property in a state of disrepair.

Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Cooperation Lombe Chalwe and other senior government officials accompanied the Minister.

This is the first time honorable Malanji was visiting Berlin since becoming Minister of Foreign Affairs.

ISSUED BY KELLYS KAUNDA

FIRST SECRETARY – PRESS AND PUBLIC RELATIONS

BERLIN, GERMANY.