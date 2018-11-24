  1. Home
Sport

Shepolopolo Booted out of AWCON

|

Zambia’s Africa Cup of Nations journey has come to an end of drawing 1-1 with Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

The result left Zambia on four points behind group toppers South Africa who ended on seven points with Nigeria in second place on six points.

Zambia scandalously had skipper and Spain based Barbara Banda playing no part in the tournament in unclear circumstances.

Banda recently signed for top Spanish side Logrono but has been conspicuously missing in the team with reports of an administrative hitch knocking her out of the competition.

South Africa scored through Chrestinah Kgatlana with Zambia’s Rachael Kundananji cancelling out the goal.

Zambia defeated Equatorial Guinea 5-0 and lost 4-0 to Nigeria before their final 1-all result against South Africa.

The ejection of the Shepolopolo adds another painful chapter in the Zambian game after the Chipolopolo failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

 

11 Comments

  1. Muntu odyaka

    Try next time girls well done

    Reply

  2. ti

    It’s OK ladies you have tried come back home

    Reply

  3. TOP G

    Zambian football che…

    Reply

  4. Charlie Koo

    Hard Luck Our Ladiez

    Reply

  5. Umuntu

    Bamuna banachoka naimwe mwachoka ya chaipa maningi any way bola vimacitika lyonse maloose Zambia che apa nabunga bwadula muzafikila munjala .

    Reply

  6. Hazard

    Chelsea we have lost this game 3_1

    Reply

  7. Muntu mufunelo

    Nacilandaaaaa

    Reply

  8. Elias phiri

    Mmm I have failed to hold tears
    Shepolopolo booted you again
    Whom should we point our fingers at

    Reply

  9. Benet Mwanza

    You have tried your level best and your results are not that bad so far there is no one who has more goals like you 5 in one match.

    Reply

  10. George

    nice try ladiez,,,,,,although they might say that u’re not the best team but atleast you’re trying all your best to be the best and to be the best team for us…am very proud of each and every one of you

    Reply

  11. Ba Senior The Citizens

    But why???
    Bola yapa Zed???

    Reply

