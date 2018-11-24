Shepolopolo Booted out of AWCON

Zambia’s Africa Cup of Nations journey has come to an end of drawing 1-1 with Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

The result left Zambia on four points behind group toppers South Africa who ended on seven points with Nigeria in second place on six points.

Zambia scandalously had skipper and Spain based Barbara Banda playing no part in the tournament in unclear circumstances.

Banda recently signed for top Spanish side Logrono but has been conspicuously missing in the team with reports of an administrative hitch knocking her out of the competition.

South Africa scored through Chrestinah Kgatlana with Zambia’s Rachael Kundananji cancelling out the goal.

Zambia defeated Equatorial Guinea 5-0 and lost 4-0 to Nigeria before their final 1-all result against South Africa.

The ejection of the Shepolopolo adds another painful chapter in the Zambian game after the Chipolopolo failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.