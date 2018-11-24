Shepolopolo Booted out of AWCON

Zambia’s Africa Cup of Nations journey has come to an end of drawing 1-1 with Banyana Banyana of South Africa.
The result left Zambia on four points behind group toppers South Africa who ended on seven points with Nigeria in second place on six points.
Zambia scandalously had skipper and Spain based Barbara Banda playing no part in the tournament in unclear circumstances.
Banda recently signed for top Spanish side Logrono but has been conspicuously missing in the team with reports of an administrative hitch knocking her out of the competition.
South Africa scored through Chrestinah Kgatlana with Zambia’s Rachael Kundananji cancelling out the goal.
Zambia defeated Equatorial Guinea 5-0 and lost 4-0 to Nigeria before their final 1-all result against South Africa.
The ejection of the Shepolopolo adds another painful chapter in the Zambian game after the Chipolopolo failed to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Muntu odyaka
Try next time girls well done
ti
It’s OK ladies you have tried come back home
TOP G
Zambian football che…
Charlie Koo
Hard Luck Our Ladiez
Umuntu
Bamuna banachoka naimwe mwachoka ya chaipa maningi any way bola vimacitika lyonse maloose Zambia che apa nabunga bwadula muzafikila munjala .
Hazard
Chelsea we have lost this game 3_1
Muntu mufunelo
Nacilandaaaaa
Elias phiri
Mmm I have failed to hold tears
Shepolopolo booted you again
Whom should we point our fingers at
Benet Mwanza
You have tried your level best and your results are not that bad so far there is no one who has more goals like you 5 in one match.
George
nice try ladiez,,,,,,although they might say that u’re not the best team but atleast you’re trying all your best to be the best and to be the best team for us…am very proud of each and every one of you
Ba Senior The Citizens
But why???
Bola yapa Zed???