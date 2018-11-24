Shepolopolo Face Banyana in Must Win Encounter

The Zambia Women National Team conclude their Group B matches at the ongoing Total Ghana 2018 Africa Women Championship (AWC) with a clash against table topping Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

Zambia has three points after having thumped hapless Equatorial Guinea 5-0 and then capitulated at the hands of the more experienced Nigerian side losing 4-0.

Coach Bruce Mwape is hoping his lasses can rebound against a more familiar opponent in South Africa.

The Copper Queens have been without skipper Barbara Banda who is side-lined due to injury but in her absence the likes of the mercurial Mary Mwakapila and ingenious Ireen Lungu have added colour to the Zambian set up.

Upfront the gangly Rachael Kundananji alongside the commanding Grace Chanda should conjure some way behind the South African defence.

In goal Mwape may have few worries as the soldier in Hazel Nali has been fully on alert keeping opponents at bay and put up a respectable fight despite conceding four goals in the match against Nigeria.

South Africa has six points while Nigeria has three points and lies second, thanks to having conceded less goals than Zambia and also a better head-to-head record.

Nigeria will engage tail-enders Equatorial Guinea while Zambia face South Africa.

Kickoff is at 18:00 hours Zambian time with the match beamed live on SuperSport 4.

(Source: FAZ Facebook Page)