Sport

Shepolopolo Face Banyana in Must Win Encounter

The Zambia Women National Team conclude their Group B matches at the ongoing Total Ghana 2018 Africa Women Championship (AWC) with a clash against table topping Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

Zambia has three points after having thumped hapless Equatorial Guinea 5-0 and then capitulated at the hands of the more experienced Nigerian side losing 4-0.

Coach Bruce Mwape is hoping his lasses can rebound against a more familiar opponent in South Africa.

The Copper Queens have been without skipper Barbara Banda who is side-lined due to injury but in her absence the likes of the mercurial Mary Mwakapila and ingenious Ireen Lungu have added colour to the Zambian set up.

Upfront the gangly Rachael Kundananji alongside the commanding Grace Chanda should conjure some way behind the South African defence.

In goal Mwape may have few worries as the soldier in Hazel Nali has been fully on alert keeping opponents at bay and put up a respectable fight despite conceding four goals in the match against Nigeria.

South Africa has six points while Nigeria has three points and lies second, thanks to having conceded less goals than Zambia and also a better head-to-head record.

Nigeria will engage tail-enders Equatorial Guinea while Zambia face South Africa.

Kickoff is at 18:00 hours Zambian time with the match beamed live on SuperSport 4.

(Source: FAZ Facebook Page)

15 Comments

  1. Howard chanda

    We’re behind them,our players will

    Reply

  2. Muti

    Gud lucky

    Reply

  3. Muntu odyaka

    Go Go shepolopolo we ar behind u

    Reply

  4. Mmj

    Wishing you all the best girls. .
    Go Zambia Go!!

    Reply

  5. Ambassador Mosmuk

    Dont loose hope you can make it.Go Go Go Zambia

    Reply

  6. Benet Means

    I hope and trust this team will not make us faint.

    Reply

  7. Mr dundumwenze

    Go go south Africa I am behind you ladies.

    Reply

  8. Webster mudenda

    Commentgo girls don’t loose hope you can still do it, all the best

    Reply

  9. Muntu mufunelo

    Mmmmm Zambia…… Aweeee the results will talk

    Reply

  10. Christmas

    Just concentrate, ni bola na Lesa efyo mulanda.

    Reply

  11. Cheerz

    Change the name…Copper queens makes sense not shepolopolo…anyway go zambia go!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

  12. Guse Phiri

    Looking forward for your surprise..Go Shepolopolo Go Zambia

    Reply

  13. Charlie Koo

    Shoot Dem Down so Dat We Go 2a next Stage. Gud Luck Shiiii….

    Reply

  14. Michael Saviour

    GO FOR GOALS!!!!

    Reply

  15. Lubuto1

    Burn it down……Copper Queens the baddest ladies on the planet.Gogogogogo shepo………

    Reply

