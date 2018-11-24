Tayali Apologizes to Hichilema

Facebook-happy politician Chilufya Tayali has apologized to UPND President Hakainde Hichilema for the incessant attacks on him.
Tayali, who 24 hours ago had bailiffs pounce on him for an K86 million debt said that he had decided to reconcile himself to his political adversaries and open a new chapter.
The Economic and Equity Party leader held a press conference where he also announced that he had apologized to Justice Minister Given Lubinda.
Tayali has been on Hichilema’s case tearing the UPND leader ceaselessly with the former instigating a barrage of court cases to stifle Tayali.
“I am saying bamudala ba Hichilema, I am really sorry for everything I may have said against you and any inconvenience I may have caused. I am looking forward to a better relationship with you,” he said.
Tayali also apologized to President Edgar Lungu for some utterances that may have been offensive.
He said the recent meeting between President Lungu and Hichilema had opened his eyes.
Tayali said the meeting of the two leaders could not be downplayed as it was significant in diffusing political tension.
Mr dundumwenze
Hh just forgive him, he is your friend it was just a mistake, a
Mr dundumwenze
And show him that you are a leader who knows how to forgive, nima politics chabe he is still your friend.
Osei
Osei
Wow that’s the way how human must live by ad meeting mistakes and open a new chapter through forgiveness.
Muntu odyaka
Forgive him my president
Charlie Koo
New Chapter indeed & i hope its not hard Tymz ahead…..!!!!!
Dashingwa futa
Don’t ever forgive a fool as he will repeat his mistake again!!!! Why do you apologized is it because of the bailiffs pounces which occurred? Or you want him to lend you money to pay back the loan to retrieve your Toyota so that there after you insult him again? Be matured tayali
J45
Do you know K86 million?
Fwenkufwenku
Tayali is the cheapest fool I have ever known. Uzamuziba Nebuchadnezzar mufana!
Jessan samapimbi
Don’t follow a fool with his stupidity, just forgive him
Bunker jacket (Obama)
Forgive him and forget…
TAYALI
My friends,my colleagues,my family members I was blind to attack elders it is a sin I confess upon devil who cheated me . sorry am dead pliz ba HH sorry for my stupidity.banyamata nachiona ine !!!!never boast if you are nothing in life.
Muntu odyaka
Mr man that’s Iz the only way to go keep it up
Lubuto1
Madala Forgive and Forget that’s how we live
KUPUSA
Yeees that’s life nice wamuziba yesu mambala.kkkkk hahahaha kolwe I we unaeamwa ndiwe mbuzi mambala kkkkkkkkkkk
Steven
It’s just unfortunate that the apology has come after the bailiffs visit.
Nana Borne Bob
Please Ba HH forgive him he doesn’t knew what he was doing, he behaved like a drunker forgetting that you are his next leader and he will begging to you as his prominent leader. Guy please put this in your mind everything has got it’s own time that’s what the Bible says, you know what I mean let me not go into details.
William Malama
William Malama
Yayali it’s nice your eyes are open now but I cant trust you may be you are just trying to run away from court cases that you now feel the weight.just wait for justice