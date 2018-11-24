Tayali Apologizes to Hichilema

Facebook-happy politician Chilufya Tayali has apologized to UPND President Hakainde Hichilema for the incessant attacks on him.

Tayali, who 24 hours ago had bailiffs pounce on him for an K86 million debt said that he had decided to reconcile himself to his political adversaries and open a new chapter.

The Economic and Equity Party leader held a press conference where he also announced that he had apologized to Justice Minister Given Lubinda.

Tayali has been on Hichilema’s case tearing the UPND leader ceaselessly with the former instigating a barrage of court cases to stifle Tayali.

“I am saying bamudala ba Hichilema, I am really sorry for everything I may have said against you and any inconvenience I may have caused. I am looking forward to a better relationship with you,” he said.

Tayali also apologized to President Edgar Lungu for some utterances that may have been offensive.

He said the recent meeting between President Lungu and Hichilema had opened his eyes.

Tayali said the meeting of the two leaders could not be downplayed as it was significant in diffusing political tension.