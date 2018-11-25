Mutati Gives Pointers at Northern Expo

Movement for Multi-party Democracy MMD President Felix Mutati says the continent needs to break the myth that investment can only come from outside Africa by demonstrating that they can do business among themselves.

And Mutati says he will do everything possible to ensure that the investment opportunities that have been identified by investors materializes in a bid to reduce poverty in the province.

Speaking when he toured some selected stands at the on-going Northern Province Investment Expo in Kasama, Mutati said Africa needs to demonstrate that they can do business among themselves.

He said the projected US $2 Billion Kasaba Bay investment by Seth James is a clear indication that the myth that investment can only come from outside can broken.

“….in addition is Africa investing in Africa. We have to break that myth that investment can only come from outside Africa, this is an investment from Africa into Africa so let’s create the competition that Africans are able to do business with each. We are able to increase business from the low level of ten percent to higher heights and these are the beginnings,” he said

And Mutati says he was at the Expo to follow up on some of the companies he worked during his time in government and ensure that the investment in the province sees the light of day by helping with some of the bureaucracbureaucracies.

“…Its major investment that’s why we need to nurse them (Seth James group). We shall do everything possible first of all as Northern Province to ensure that this investment materializes in particular assisting in issues around bureaucracy. Breaking down the bureaucracy so that anything that is in the way can be broken because at the end of the day it’s the value that it creates for the people of Northern Province and putting Northern Province on the global map that is what is important,” he said.

And Mayowa Seth James Toba who is the Seth James Group of Companies President said his company chosen ro invest in Kasaba Bay because of its abundant tourism potential.

“I represent Seth James group as the president of the company. Seth James group is the company that has subsidiaries in construction, oil and gas, properties, farmers, technologies and we have picked Kasaba Bay as the destination we want to invest in and also like he has said that we are going to invest in hotels, we are going to invest in amusement parks we are going to invest in a golf course, we are going to make it an integrated tourism site where you come to, you bring families, you bring people from local and international destinations to come and experience something totally different.

“Kasaba Bay is a unique site, it is naturally blessed and we want to bring out all its potentials so that the world will see. We are ready to put it immediately on the world stage. After this expo very soon you will begin to see what we want to do on CNN and every media so get ready for one of the best investment that this country has ever seen. We believe Zambia is the best place to invest in in Africa and even in the world right now so we are very happy to be here and we are excited about this project. We are looking at investing US $2billion in this project,” he said.