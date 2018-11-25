UPND Trumpeter Larry Mweetwa Apologizes to President Lungu

UPND facebook trumpeter Larry Mweetwa has joined in the conciliatory mode that has gripped the political atmosphere in the aftermath of President Edgar Lungu and his chief political adversary Hakainde Hichilema.

Mweetwa followed in the footsteps of another facebook-happy commentator Chilufya Tayali who also apologized to UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, Jutsice Minister Given Lubinda and President Edgar Lungu.

Full statement:

Dear Your Excellence President Edgar Chagwa Lungu,

First and foremost may I apologise and say sorry from the bottom of my heart for my disparaging remarks that I may have made in the past to you and your government. I am so remorseful for the disrespectful attitude I displayed at times in my reference to you a person I consider as a father figure. I have summoned my senses and in the spirit of oneness and the wind of forgiveness and reconciliation prevailing and the unity of purpose to make Zambia a better country, I am willing to take responsibility of my actions and make positive changes.

I express remorse for the pain I may have caused to you and your supporters. I admit responsibility for my actions and behaviour, and acknowledge that the path I was taking was not healthy for a good citizen and ambassador of this great nation Zambia.

Your Excellency I promise to Make Amends, I do realise now that right actions in the future are the best apologies for bad actions in the past. Disrespecting those in authority may satisfy appetite for the moment, but there is danger in that at the end.

To be a good citizen, we must do well; and by doing good we take a sure means of being good citizens, as the use and exercise of the muscles increase their power.

I promise to tone down and not only focus on your bad side but highlight areas you have scored and this will make all of us proud as a Nation.

I know in the past there was a request sent to the home office UK by her Honour the Vice President for me to clarify on certain issues, if the consular office here can make contact with me, we can iron out some misunderstandings. I look forward to coming to Zambia when needed and make positive contribution as a good citizen.

Your Excellency I wish you good health and God’s blessings and wisdom as you strive to make Zambia a good country.

Yours sincerely

Larry L Mweetwa