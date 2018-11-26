Ex-DPP Nchito Wants Ngwira Nailed for Contempt

Former Director of Public Prosecutions Mutembo Nchito has asked the Constitutional Court to Commit Patriotic Front supporter Chanoda Ngwira to contempt of court proceedings because his alleged threats of criminal action against the two Supreme Court Judges amount to contempt as he intends to prevent the witnesses from giving evidence.

This is in the case in which Nchito made a contempt of court complaint against Ngwira for allegedly writing letters to judges Albert Wood and Mumba Malila whom he claimed to have committed an offence by accepting to be witnesses against the state as officers of the judiciary in the matter in which Nchito is challenging his dismissal as DPP.

According to skeleton arguments in reply to an application for committal, the former Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) has stated that from the onset he wishes to place the proceedings in their proper context which is that the contempt which is being tried before the court is criminal in nature.

Nchito has further stated that the act by the alleged contemnor of writing letters to justice Albert Wood and Justice Mumba Malila who have given witnesses statements in the matter as witnesses of facts and not character threaten proceedings should they not comply with his ultimatum to step down for giving the witnesses statements is contemptuous.

He adds that the intended outcome of Ngwira’s letters is to intimidate witnesses so that so that they do not give evidence which amounts to an act calculated to prejudice the due course of justice

According to Nchito every litigant including the general public has a right to access a free and unfettered judicial system.

In light of his arguments the petitioner prays that his application for an order for committal be granted to enable the matter to proceed.

In the previous sitting, Ngwira admitted having written the two letters to the two justices because he wanted the nation to know that the said justices committed an offence by accepting to be witnesses against the state as officers of the judiciary.

He said this when he was being cross examined by Nchito who petitioned the court to cite Ngwira for contempt of court for allegedly threatening two Supreme Court Judges for giving witness statements in the Mutembo Nchito petition.

In addition he has said he also wanted the nation and the public to know that he had given the two justices five days ultimatum to step down or he will commence private prosecution against them as they are prohibited to give evidence against the state without the clearance from Judiciary.

However Ngwira clarified that it was not an offence by the two judges to give evidence before court but it became an offence when they accepted to give evidence before they were cleared by the judiciary in accordance to section 5 (4) of the judicial code of conduct.

The former DPP moved the court in a motion for an order of committal pursuant to orders 52/1 (1) and 52/4 (1) of the rules of the Supreme Court.

Ngwira was on November 8 summoned to appear before court to show cause why he should not be jailed over the two letters he wrote to Supreme Court justices threatening them with criminal action for giving witness statements in the Mutembo Nchito petition.