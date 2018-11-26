Harry Kalaba’s DP Cries Foul over Petauke Meetings

The Democratic Party have accused the Police in Eastern Province and some ruling Patriotic Front members of blocking the party’s 2021 presidential candidate Harry Kalaba and his entourage from entering Petauke, Party’s Spokesperson Judith Kabemba has revealed.

But Eastern Province Police Commissioner Lackson Sakala has dismissed the allegations saying the DP’s meetings have flopped partly due to bad weather in the province.

According to the statement released by Kabemba she alleged that the PF thugs were armed with machetes and vowed not to allow Kalaba in Petauke.

She has accused the Zambia Police of colluding with the Patriotic Front cadres in the area.

“While at the scene, cadres were heard saying muziba kuti bantu banatizonda kudala naimwe mubwela kufaka salt pachilonda”,She has said.

“As DP, we want to state that the fear of our presidential candidate Hon Kalaba by PF and their subsequent use of violence will not stop us from getting power in 2021”, Ms Kabemba has stated.

Kabemba has also appealed for a level playing field for all political competitors.

“This is the same PF mocking people with dialogue and reconciliation. But today they have turned to fight DP”, she has said.