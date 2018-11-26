Harry Kalaba’s DP Cries Foul over Petauke Meetings

The Democratic Party have accused the Police in Eastern Province and some ruling Patriotic Front members of blocking the party’s 2021 presidential candidate Harry Kalaba and his entourage from entering Petauke, Party’s Spokesperson Judith Kabemba has revealed.
But Eastern Province Police Commissioner Lackson Sakala has dismissed the allegations saying the DP’s meetings have flopped partly due to bad weather in the province.
According to the statement released by Kabemba she alleged that the PF thugs were armed with machetes and vowed not to allow Kalaba in Petauke.
She has accused the Zambia Police of colluding with the Patriotic Front cadres in the area.
“While at the scene, cadres were heard saying muziba kuti bantu banatizonda kudala naimwe mubwela kufaka salt pachilonda”,She has said.
“As DP, we want to state that the fear of our presidential candidate Hon Kalaba by PF and their subsequent use of violence will not stop us from getting power in 2021”, Ms Kabemba has stated.
Kabemba has also appealed for a level playing field for all political competitors.
“This is the same PF mocking people with dialogue and reconciliation. But today they have turned to fight DP”, she has said.
Hammer
An other party claiming a win before elections !! She said that “ nothing will stop them from getting power in 2021!!! How do you claim victory 3 years before elections?
Spade
Ba Kalaba Na Ba Kambwili if you really are serious about change do not come and fragment votes, just throw your weight and support behind Hichilema, you can also come after 5 years if he fails. Just advising, my own views.
Lizzie Ngoma
Comment
i love Mr. Kalaba he is humble, no insults he is the person who understands what he plans to do for this country i pray that GOD gives him wisdom and strength one day he becomes President.
MULAMU
Its to much with this kind of leadership we have in Zambia. One would even wonder if really this is a Democratic Nation. Because what I know is that opposition parties in Democratic country are thee to oppose the government of the day if it has lost its direction. But to this government once you do that tomorrow you will face court judges. Now if this is the situation were is justice from this three arms of government called executive,legislature and judiciary. The country I think have been turned into Animal Farm whereby today one would wake up from asleep and once he or she hears that there is opposition coming to this place, they can decide on what to do because they are able to get instructions from top management, which is very unfortunate for countries like Zambia..please settle up this disputes existing between ruling part and opposition part and focus on educating the future leaders of tomorrow. For one to understand this one should read history and philosophy of education were some philosophical thinkers like Plato stated “for every country to survived to it’s fullest, the government should educate its people to over come economical challenges”.Look at the GCE fees were one is rewriting two subjects but is paying k800? Is this giving free education? No wonder students are relying on exam malpractice because of fear of failing as one looks at GCE costs. Please government do something on this one or else you will be throwing stones on teachers as if they are ones making this. Hence its the poor leadership quality towards its citizens