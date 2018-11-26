Musukwa Wants Slag Dumps in Luanshya Surrendered to Youths…Kambwili Attends Stakeholders Meeting

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has asked management at Luanshya Copper Mines to surrender slag dumps popularly known as Black Mountains to youths in the District.

Speaking in a heated meeting attended by Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, Luanshya Member of Parliament Steve Chungu and his counterpart Chishimba Kambwili of Roan Constituency, as well as Luanshya Mayor Nathan Chanda, Musukwa said giving up the slag dumps will help empower youths in the District.

After being informed that the black mountains were still resourceful to Luanshya Copper Mines, Musukwa said failure to do so would attract immediate government’s intervention.

He said his office will soon be engaging the director at his ministry to ensure all paper work is done and ensure that dump slugs are given to the youth.

Musukwa said government wants local people to also be involved in mining activities and contribute to development of the country.

Meanwhile, Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe advised youths yo form cooperatives if they are too benefit from such business activities.

Mwakalombe observed that if the youths are empowered, the diversification programme can be well implemented.

And Chief Government Parliamentary whip who is also Luanshya Member of Parliament Steve Chungu said the development will help bring to life Luanshya District.