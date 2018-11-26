Ndola-Mufulira Road Works Delay Irks Chitotela

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela has directed the Road Development Agency (RDA) to summon Inyatsi Construction Company to explain why works on the Ndola Mufulira road have delayed.

Chitotela who toured construction works expressed disappointment after noticing that works had delayed despite the contractor having been paid by government.

He said it was disappointing that the contractor has continued to undertake works at a very slow pace despite being fully aware of the road’s economic value.

“You see, I am not satisfied with the pace at which the contractor is working. It is not a good thing that after the launch, government pays you, then you delay completion, this is very disappointing and I want RDA to summon this contractor so that they explain what is delaying the works,” Chitotela said.

Inyatsi Construction Company and Marks Industries Limited were awarded a K 701.7 million contract by the RDA to rehabilitate the 79.8km Ndola Mufulira road in July, 2016.

However, Marks Industries Limited has made progress on its portion, while Inyatsi has been dragging.

Meanwhile, Chitotela is concerned that the upgrading of the 70 kilometres Pedicle road to bituminous standard linking Copperbelt to Luapula provinces through DRC has taken longer than expected.

Chitotela said despite works being at 82% done, the K 372 million project should have been completed two years ago.

He said it was sad that the construction of Pedicle road which was initially supposed to take 3 years has taken over 5 years.

“Here is another clear case of a delayed project, It has taken 5 years instead of 3 years, And please, we don’t want further delay, make sure you complete the project within the remaining contract period,” Mr Chitotela said during inspections.