Prince Harry Arrives in Zambia

Prince Harry has arrived in Zambia for a two-day visit.

The Duke of Sussex has embarked upon a two-day trip to Zambia, where he will visit the capital city of Lusaka and its Burma Barracks.

Prince Harry will pay tribute by attending “an event commemorating WWI and WWII Zambian veterans.

The Duke’s visit ran into some controversy after the British media reported that his wife Meghan would not be travelling with him due to risks associated with the Zika virus.

The Zambian Mission has demanded a retraction from The Sun and Mail online who ran the story.

Prince Harry is expected to pay a courtesy on President Edgar Lungu.