Headlines

Prince Harry Arrives in Zambia

Prince Harry has arrived in Zambia for a two-day visit.

The Duke of Sussex has embarked upon a two-day trip to Zambia, where he will visit the capital city of Lusaka and its Burma Barracks.

Prince Harry will pay tribute by attending “an event commemorating WWI and WWII Zambian veterans.

The Duke’s visit ran into some controversy after the British media reported that his wife Meghan would not be travelling with him due to risks associated with the Zika virus.

The Zambian Mission has demanded a retraction from The Sun and Mail online who ran the story.

Prince Harry is expected to pay a courtesy on President Edgar Lungu.

 

19 Comments

  1. Meghan

    ine mwandi niyopa vimbolo vikulu vamazambians ahhh they once shattered my friend’s cunt beyond recognition ahhh vimbolo kukula

    Reply

  2. CHIMBOLO KUNUNKA

    iwe ka megan bwela kuno kakakakakakakakakakakakakaaka

    Reply

    • jm

      Please publicious don’t publish this type of comments on public medias we are tired of reading insults.

      Reply

  3. kenson

    Sure even you dont have samthing to talk, shootup your mouth

    Reply

  4. zambia is now lost it direction becouse of a poor leadership under this yong boy so celled lungu its why i dont eat chibwabwa untill its done thank you

    This yong boy lost the direction this one so colled lungu yong boy curefull

    Reply

  5. Eddie

    Welcome son

    Reply

  6. Abekala calo

    If don’t have any thing good to comment please keep ur insults in your house.

    Reply

  7. Jones

    Welcome Prince Harry to Zambia the real Africa

    Reply

  8. Tembo Mwenzekuni Kumbulani

    Welcome

    Reply

  9. Malama c

    Welcome Prince Harry you are welcome to peacefull Zambia it,s great honor to have enjoy your visit brother

    Reply

  10. Modify

    Welcome to Zambia papa p harry

    Reply

  11. Kas win

    Rich or poor Zambia as always been seen by some outsiders has a lovely Nation,dispite cholera roming Prince Harry still decided to visit zambia.

    Reply

  12. Tanasho

    Welcome

    Reply

  13. Shanty G

    Welcome to poor country called Zambia. Welcome Prince Harry

    Reply

Leave a Reply