Prince Harry Arrives in Zambia

Prince Harry has arrived in Zambia for a two-day visit.
The Duke of Sussex has embarked upon a two-day trip to Zambia, where he will visit the capital city of Lusaka and its Burma Barracks.
Prince Harry will pay tribute by attending “an event commemorating WWI and WWII Zambian veterans.
The Duke’s visit ran into some controversy after the British media reported that his wife Meghan would not be travelling with him due to risks associated with the Zika virus.
The Zambian Mission has demanded a retraction from The Sun and Mail online who ran the story.
Prince Harry is expected to pay a courtesy on President Edgar Lungu.
Meghan
Bk
jm
DJ KUNDA
jm
Please publicious don’t publish this type of comments on public medias we are tired of reading insults.
kenson
zambia is now lost it direction becouse of a poor leadership under this yong boy so celled lungu its why i dont eat chibwabwa untill its done thank you
This yong boy lost the direction this one so colled lungu yong boy curefull
Evans c h i s u l oe
Eddie
Welcome son
Abekala calo
If don’t have any thing good to comment please keep ur insults in your house.
Jones
Welcome Prince Harry to Zambia the real Africa
Tembo Mwenzekuni Kumbulani
Welcome
Malama c
Welcome Prince Harry you are welcome to peacefull Zambia it,s great honor to have enjoy your visit brother
Modify
Welcome to Zambia papa p harry
Kas win
Rich or poor Zambia as always been seen by some outsiders has a lovely Nation,dispite cholera roming Prince Harry still decided to visit zambia.
Tanasho
Welcome
Shanty G
Welcome to poor country called Zambia. Welcome Prince Harry