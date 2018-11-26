  1. Home
Two Magistrates Jailed for 7 Years over Rhino Horns

The Livingstone Magistrate Court has sentenced the five people found in possessing with Rhino horns without authority to seven years imprisonment with hard labour.

Choma principal magistrate Exnobert Zulu who was sitting in the Livingstone magistrate court said he has never pictured himself presiding over a matter involving two magistrates who are supposed to be trusted by people in society involving themselves in criminal activities, which have the potential for people to lose trust in the judicial system and the other three businessmen also have to lead honest lives.

This is in a case in which  Elvis Siakachoma, 44, Active Tambo, 46, who are both senior local court magistrates,  David Mununga,66, an estate agent, Mwala Mwendanei, 39, and Sydney Mulenga, 31, both businessmen, are charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Prescribed Trophy, Contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

 

12 Comments

  1. King cool

    No one is above the law.. The law should be applied for both equally. Just like death , death doesn’t choose who to take. It takes, wether Rich or poor. No size. Even those should follow suit.

    Reply

  2. Eddie

    Ok but it happens

    Reply

  3. Operation Dundumwezi

    Let the Law take its course, let it apply to everyone regardless of of the position.

    Reply

  4. Principal-Philosopher BM

    Those two so-called magistrate should definitely work for the government with hard labour without compromise. They have brought shame to the judiary. And when their term is over ( in prison), they should never be granted back their employment infact, they should never serve again in a public capacity.

    Reply

    • kopa

      You r right principal .that’s wat shud be done.I hope da govt has thot of this .

      Reply

  5. Chansa

    Naumfwa uluse saana

    Reply

  6. Elvis Siakachoma, 44, Active Tambo, 46,

    iye bafikala bachinda pamatako pababa iye

    Reply

  7. Ben

    They killed innocent animals, I protest against 7year sentence because lives lost won’t be restored.Animals have a right to life.Stop animal killers!

    Reply

  8. Chilankalipa

    Iyi yena naikaba, utu tushamfumu twamuma local court twaliidabwa sana, but bane pay these guys decent wages, the gap is too too huge, these guys just walk from home to court and yet there others getting ma Ford Rangers, V8 land cruisers and Mercedes, why can’t you give these guys or tuna Japanese used vitzs?

    Reply

  9. Edward

    Ba Tambo you see what i told you on 23/12/17 in zimba court, father lord is not happy with the way you handle my case, you reconcile your self God don’t want corrupt judge, Proverbs 17.23 and Deuteronomy 16.18-20, this corruption your doing in courts guys

    Reply

  10. Mr Veezy

    shameless pipo…

    Reply

  11. Edward

    Very good cibi ncomucita muma court camubukila tababotelwi mbomutamikizya milandu Leza ncaamuma muluso wacisubulo yaceya myaka mwaelede 10years ndiza beenzinyoko babetesi nyok nobabuleka bumpelenge, ubomba mwibala ilaletelela bane ilatwala mumachushi tafwaya mwine wabuumi.

    Reply

