Two Magistrates Jailed for 7 Years over Rhino Horns

The Livingstone Magistrate Court has sentenced the five people found in possessing with Rhino horns without authority to seven years imprisonment with hard labour.

Choma principal magistrate Exnobert Zulu who was sitting in the Livingstone magistrate court said he has never pictured himself presiding over a matter involving two magistrates who are supposed to be trusted by people in society involving themselves in criminal activities, which have the potential for people to lose trust in the judicial system and the other three businessmen also have to lead honest lives.

This is in a case in which Elvis Siakachoma, 44, Active Tambo, 46, who are both senior local court magistrates, David Mununga,66, an estate agent, Mwala Mwendanei, 39, and Sydney Mulenga, 31, both businessmen, are charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Prescribed Trophy, Contrary to the Laws of Zambia.