Two Magistrates Jailed for 7 Years over Rhino Horns

The Livingstone Magistrate Court has sentenced the five people found in possessing with Rhino horns without authority to seven years imprisonment with hard labour.
Choma principal magistrate Exnobert Zulu who was sitting in the Livingstone magistrate court said he has never pictured himself presiding over a matter involving two magistrates who are supposed to be trusted by people in society involving themselves in criminal activities, which have the potential for people to lose trust in the judicial system and the other three businessmen also have to lead honest lives.
This is in a case in which Elvis Siakachoma, 44, Active Tambo, 46, who are both senior local court magistrates, David Mununga,66, an estate agent, Mwala Mwendanei, 39, and Sydney Mulenga, 31, both businessmen, are charged with one count of Unlawful Possession of Prescribed Trophy, Contrary to the Laws of Zambia.
12 Comments
King cool
No one is above the law.. The law should be applied for both equally. Just like death , death doesn’t choose who to take. It takes, wether Rich or poor. No size. Even those should follow suit.
Eddie
Ok but it happens
Operation Dundumwezi
Let the Law take its course, let it apply to everyone regardless of of the position.
Principal-Philosopher BM
Those two so-called magistrate should definitely work for the government with hard labour without compromise. They have brought shame to the judiary. And when their term is over ( in prison), they should never be granted back their employment infact, they should never serve again in a public capacity.
kopa
You r right principal .that’s wat shud be done.I hope da govt has thot of this .
Chansa
Naumfwa uluse saana
Elvis Siakachoma, 44, Active Tambo, 46,
iye bafikala bachinda pamatako pababa iye
Ben
They killed innocent animals, I protest against 7year sentence because lives lost won’t be restored.Animals have a right to life.Stop animal killers!
Chilankalipa
Iyi yena naikaba, utu tushamfumu twamuma local court twaliidabwa sana, but bane pay these guys decent wages, the gap is too too huge, these guys just walk from home to court and yet there others getting ma Ford Rangers, V8 land cruisers and Mercedes, why can’t you give these guys or tuna Japanese used vitzs?
Edward
Ba Tambo you see what i told you on 23/12/17 in zimba court, father lord is not happy with the way you handle my case, you reconcile your self God don’t want corrupt judge, Proverbs 17.23 and Deuteronomy 16.18-20, this corruption your doing in courts guys
Mr Veezy
shameless pipo…
Edward
Very good cibi ncomucita muma court camubukila tababotelwi mbomutamikizya milandu Leza ncaamuma muluso wacisubulo yaceya myaka mwaelede 10years ndiza beenzinyoko babetesi nyok nobabuleka bumpelenge, ubomba mwibala ilaletelela bane ilatwala mumachushi tafwaya mwine wabuumi.