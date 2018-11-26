US Embassy in DRC warns of “possible terrorist threat” against US facilities

The US Embassy in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital said Saturday it has received “credible and specific information of a possible terrorist threat” against US facilities in Kinshasa.

“US citizens in Kinshasa and throughout the DRC are strongly encouraged to maintain a heightened level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness,” said the embassy. “Keep a low profile and notify friends and family of your safety.”

The embassy will be closed to the public Monday because of the threat.

The embassy also warned of potential unrest in the weeks leading up to the December 23 election, saying it “could occur on short notice.”

Challenging vote

The vote could bring the DRC’s first democratic transfer of power. But many fear it also could spark further tensions in a country ravaged by violence for years.

President Joseph Kabila announced in August that he won’t seek a third term, following speculating that he would bypass the country’s two-term limit. His second term ended in 2016 but he refused to step down and tried to change the Constitution. Deadly protests ensued.

Kabila has ruled since his father’s assassination in 2001. He nominated his Interior Minister Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary as his successor.

Shadary’s main challengers from the fractured opposition are businessman Martin Fayulu of the Lakuma coalition and the well-known leader of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress, Felix Tshisekedi.

