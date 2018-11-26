Zambia Protests Zika Claim by British Tabloid

Press Statement

For Immediate Release

Zambia High Commission writes to The Sun newspaper, a UK Tabloid over irresponsible reporting

LONDON, Sunday, 25th Novermber 2018

The Zambia High Commission in London has noted with disappointment an article that was published by The Sun, a UK Tabloid on Sunday 25 November 2018, insinuating that the Duchess of Sussex pulled out of a visit to Zambia due to Zika concerns.

The article was also reported on the Mail Online under the headline: Exhausted Meghan pulled out of royal trip with Harry to Zambia amid fear over Zika virus.

The Zambia High Commission Press Office has since written to the SUN expressing displeasure and demanding a retraction of the story as well as an apology. The mission has further advised the author to research as it is a known fact that Zambia has never experienced any Zika case and has not been listed on the Center for Disease Control and Protection as a country that is prone to the disease.

‘We understand that there is freedom of expression, but the Sun editorial board should know that freedom comes with responsibility. Such unresearched and irresponsible reporting has the potential of damaging a country’s tourism and business prospects. In this regard, the Zambia High Commission demands without reservations, a public apology and a retraction of the story to be published with equal publicity immediately.’ the letter reads in part.

Issued by: Abigail Chaponda (Mrs.)

First Secretary | Press and Public Relations

Zambia High Commission in the United Kingdom.