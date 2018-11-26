  1. Home
  2. Headlines
  3. Zambia Protests Zika Claim by British Tabloid
Headlines

Zambia Protests Zika Claim by British Tabloid

|

Press Statement

For Immediate Release

Zambia High Commission writes to The Sun newspaper, a UK Tabloid over irresponsible reporting

LONDON, Sunday, 25th Novermber 2018

The Zambia High Commission in London has noted with disappointment an article that was published by The Sun, a UK Tabloid on Sunday 25 November 2018, insinuating that the Duchess of Sussex pulled out of a visit to Zambia due to Zika concerns.

The article was also reported on the Mail Online under the headline: Exhausted Meghan pulled out of royal trip with Harry to Zambia amid fear over Zika virus.

The Zambia High Commission Press Office has since written to the SUN expressing displeasure and demanding a retraction of the story as well as an apology.  The mission has further advised the author to research as it is a known fact that Zambia has never experienced any Zika case and has not been listed on the Center for Disease Control and Protection as a country that is prone to the disease.

‘We understand that there is freedom of expression, but the Sun editorial board should know that freedom comes with responsibility. Such unresearched and irresponsible reporting has the potential of damaging a country’s tourism and business prospects. In this regard, the Zambia High Commission demands without reservations, a public apology and a retraction of the story to be published with equal publicity  immediately.’ the letter reads in part.

Issued by: Abigail Chaponda (Mrs.)

First Secretary | Press and Public Relations

Zambia High Commission in the United Kingdom.

16 Comments

  1. Tefyo

    This useless prince Harry and his second hand wife must just stay in their farm like country full of UN honest reporters

    Reply

  2. open mouth

    Useless pig skin people

    Reply

  3. Harrison haggai

    That was the most bizzar and stupid report ever

    Reply

  4. chendabusiku

    The british are still sleeping

    Reply

  5. Shilubemba

    just sue the newspaper firm,otherwise balatwingilila.

    Reply

  6. kedrick siame

    Atase who’s that you called a Prince to the zambian peaple like if he’s my ATM fool let him be.

    Reply

  7. Paul Bad

    The Sun is the worst of Britain’s gutter rags, only morons read it, so don’t worry, nobody believes their nonsense!

    Reply

  8. Lc

    Let the police get a search warrant and search there savers the way they did to prime tv

    Reply

  9. The Sun newspaper

    panyo panu

    Reply

  10. Twaileta

    Imwe Bantu,Zambia got independent way baccy in 1964. -Who is prince to Zambia if you politicians fail the country?
    -What value does he hold for zambia?
    Let hia pull out not trouble us Zambians.

    Reply

  11. Man

    Koma eee, because bene hh talks I’ll about Zambia abroad, what about them? They are right because we have tarnished our country ourselves.

    Reply

  12. Nimrod

    Who will defend our country? We started this ourselves through stupid politicians. Go to SA

    Reply

  13. CHIMBOLO KUNUNKA

    sun newspaper if you are women i will fuck you to death with my sweet big dick kakakakakakakakaka

    Reply

  14. Pilato

    Zagalyfe song; Tililile change.
    Download and share
    http://indimba.com/song_listen.php?id=3259

    Reply

  15. War Minister

    Sun newspaper reporters are toothless bull dogs.

    Reply

  16. Mr Peace

    We already gave them their foolish money back.What else do these goats want?Leave us alone with our chinies.Tidealinga nabaliko na ndrama not ba Britain……too much poverty.

    Reply

Leave a Reply