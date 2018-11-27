12 Injured in Chibombo Accident

Lusaka 27th November, 2018. Police recorded a serious Road Traffic Accident today at 0600hrs in Chibombo along Great North Road. Involved was Chikandaenda Martin 46 of Garden House in Lusaka who was driving a Daf truck AHB 5254, AHB 5362T from North to South and Alex Mwape on the run who was driving a Zhong Tong bus registration AIB 7262 from South to North.

The accident occurred when the driver of the bus failed to keep to his near side lane and the truck hit the bus on the left side body causing serious injuries to the truck driver and from the bus 3 males, 5 females and 3 children, all have been admitted to Liteta Hospital. The truck was extensively damaged with the bus had its left side body damaged.

Rae Hamoonga

DEPUTY POLICE SPOKESPERSON.