12 Injured in Chibombo Accident

Lusaka 27th November, 2018. Police recorded a serious Road Traffic Accident today at 0600hrs in Chibombo along Great North Road. Involved was Chikandaenda Martin 46 of Garden House in Lusaka who was driving a Daf truck AHB 5254, AHB 5362T from North to South and Alex Mwape on the run who was driving a Zhong Tong bus registration AIB 7262 from South to North.
The accident occurred when the driver of the bus failed to keep to his near side lane and the truck hit the bus on the left side body causing serious injuries to the truck driver and from the bus 3 males, 5 females and 3 children, all have been admitted to Liteta Hospital. The truck was extensively damaged with the bus had its left side body damaged.
Rae Hamoonga
DEPUTY POLICE SPOKESPERSON.
3 Comments
My husband
Too bad,
Nyozani
I feel very sad to hear sad news of innocent souls dying daily at the hands of these careless drivers. They overspeed unnecessarily as if they are going to have breakfast or dine with Satan.
What do the owners of these buses tell their drivers. Could it be that the drivers they employ are I’ll qualified to operate those machines or they decide not to follow the road rules out of excitement or something?
Daniel Banda
I have just come from Serenje were I traveled to on Sunday. I was disappointed to see that buses and trucks try to compete with small cars which were going at speeds ranging between 100 and 160/km/hr. where vehicles were in a chain the buses were the most culprits in over taking were buses. What has happened to the speed limits that had been put into place?