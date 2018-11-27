Antonio Mwanza Adds Context to Pres. Lungu/HH Meeting

Patriotic Front Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has sunk his teeth in the recent private meeting between President Edgar Lungu and UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Mwanza has cautioned against anybody reading too much into the meeting as it may have been just a routine consultative forum.

He has said that followers of the two political parties remain at daggers drawn despite the meeting that is a prelude to the national dialogue.

Mwanza says that the meeting should not give false hope that President Lungu and Hichilema have kissed and made up.

FULL STATEMENT:

THERE IS NO BROMANCE BETWEEN ECL AND HH, DON’T GET IT TWISTED, IT’S NOT A LOVE AFFAIR

By Antonio Mwanza

From the time that His Excellency President Edgar Lungu met with Mr Hakainde Hichilema, there has been talk in some quarters who have taken issue with some of the utterances that have been coming from the leaders from both sides; some have complained that it is against the spirit of dialogue and reconciliation for the two camps to be criticising each other at a time when the nation is so expectant of a ceasefire, harmony and tranquillity between the two rivals.

As a rider, i wish to make known to the public that on the 3rd of August, 2018, the Secretary General of UPND, Hon Stephen Katuka formally lodged a very forceful complaint in a letter to the PF Secretary General, Hon. Davies Mwila complaining against myself and comrade Sunday Chanda. He accused us of jeopardizing the much talked national dialogue and reconciliation through our daily media statements and media appearances.

It is extremely important for all of us to be very clear on this issue of the meeting that His Excellency President Edgar Lungu and Mr Hakainde Hichilema had vis-a-vis the national dialogue, to avoid confusing ourselves or mixing up things:

It is normal and factually speaking, routine for His Excellency, President Edgar Lungu, as President of the Republic, leader of government, head of state and commander in chief of all armed forces to meet various stakeholders from student leaders, marketeers, civil society leaders, politicians to leaders of the church in his quest to consult, debate, explain, agree or indeed chat a way forward on various national issues. Hence the meeting between the President and Mr Hichilema must be understood in this context; it is nothing peculiar and there is nothing spectacular about it.

The meeting between the President and Mr Hichilema had nothing to do with PERSONAL issues. The two leaders met to discuss NATIONAL issues among them, Constitutional Reforms, Judicial Reforms, Electoral Reforms and the Public Order Act.

There is nothing personal between His Excellency President Edgar Lungu and Mr Hichilema, it’s not a bromance and therefore the said meeting does not in any way change drastically the political spectrum because sincerely speaking, there is nothing monumental about it; it’s a normal course of duty for the President, the head of state and commander in chief to meet different stakeholders.