Chingola MP Wants Mine Slag Dump Handed to Youths

The politics around slag dumps have intensified with Nchanga Member of Parliament Chali Chilombo adding his voice to have the Chingola version of the Black Mountain handed over to the youths.

Chilombo has told Parliament that slag dumps commonly known as Black mountains in Chingola have potential to create over 3,000 jobs for the youths in the district.

The lawmaker wants government to compel Konkola Copper Mines to surrender the slag dump to youths.

He has condemned KCM for issuing wishing youths to explore the mineral deposits at the Black Mountains with court injunctions.

He has asked Mines Minister Richard Musukwa to explain as to why KCM has continued to block youths from accessing the Mimbula Black Mountain.

“The Ministry of Mines had given the youths of Kitwe part of the Black Mountain and I wonder when youths in Chingola will benefit from the copper deposits, I want the Ministry of Mines to state its position on the matter,” Chilombo said.

He said that the existing copper dump sites which can create 3, 000 jobs for youths need to be surrendered as an empowerment undertaking.

Chilombo said small scale mining companies that the ministry had issued with mining licences have been served with court injunctions restraining them from conducting operations.