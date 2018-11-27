Lufwanyama Gets Eight Boreholes

Lufwanyama District Council Chairperson Moses Chiyuka has disclosed that government has completed the sinking of 8 of the10 boreholes in the area aimed at mitigating water challenges.

Chiyuka said in an interview that despite Lufwanyama being rich in mineral resources, the district is not serviced by any water utility making access to water a challenge.

He said the eight boreholes have been sunk under the Water Improvement Project under the Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation.

“Yes we have some boreholes that have been completed but of course you must know Lufwanyama is a vast area and to reach to everyone, we need more of such initiatives, we are grateful to government for this development but we still need more to cater for the growing population,” Chiyuka said.

He said it was unfortunate that most people in rural communities continue to depend on shallow wells which he said was posing a risk to consumers.

“We have situations where people are depending on shallow wells and these are areas where people also use pit latrines, so it is a challenge but we are praying that government looks at the issue seriously,” he added.