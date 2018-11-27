Police Detain Chinese National for Malicious Damage to Property of Fellow National

Lusaka 27th November, 2018-Police received a report of Assault and Malicious damage to property involving two Chinese nationals. This occurred on 24th November, 2018 between 15:00 hours and 16:00 hours at North gate Gardens. Brief facts of the case are that Wang Bian aged 26 years of plot number 120 Ngwere road an employee of Chenshi Company was assaulted by his fellow national Chen Yon Shen aged 37 years of unknown house number Northgate Gardens off Kasangula road who is a Director for Cino gaming.

The victim sustained a reddish tenderness on the neck and complained of headache. This was after the complainant was driving within North gate Gardens when his car a Toyota Harrier Registration ALK 6850 green in colour was blocked by the assailant who whilst armed with a machete went to the rear passenger seat where the complainant was seated and struck the window screen of the motor vehicle damaging it completely. The victim came out and was hit with the machete using the flat side of it on the head. The assailant was apprehended and detained in custody. When both were interviewed the assailant said the reasons he assaulted the victim was that he was interfering with his business. The victim also confirmed the allegation but said that they are competitors in business.

In a related development police in Kanyama received a report of unlawful wounding from a concerned citizen Mary Mbewe aged 28 years of Kanyama compound which occurred on 26th November, 2018 around 07:00hours who had brought Memory Zulu aged 25 years for cutting her daughter aged eight years on both palms with a razor blade. This was after she had caught her stealing sausage from the shop. A medical report form was issued and Memory Zulu is detained in police custody.

Rae Hamoonga

DEPUTY POLICE SPOKESPERSON.