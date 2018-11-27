Police Summon Kambwili

Police in Luanshya have summoned National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili for interviews on Thursday.
Kambwili has been summoned to appear at Luanshya Central Police at 10:00 hours.
It is unclear what the summon is about but Kambwili has been linked with the recent protest of AVIC international workers over conditions of service,
The Roan Member of Parliament recently dared Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to arrest him.
8 Comments
Mambo Edgar
What is it again
Tom London
The police service has once again turned into a police force . The ministry of home affairs must know that Zambia is a Democratic country . Reacting in favour of Avic international of China is not fair .
Avic international must and should pay Zambian employees leaving wages and not take advantage of Zambia s huge un employment situation
The ministry of labour must also look into this issue . How else are the opposition political players going to speak on behalf of the Zambian people in providing checks and balances if the pf government through the ministry of home affairs is trying to silence people using force .
We are in a one party state where ecl is preaching peace on one hand and being intolerant . He is mixed up .
Police officer
Those police officers on Copperbelt are just there to call people for interrogation,
Try to understand issues before you take Any step.
Razor
Under instructions from Nathan Chanda. Just the other day he said kambwili shall reap what he has sowed meaning insulting the president and inciting workers at avic and Luanshya copper mines.
Eddie
Police ikaleni if there is someone forcing you to summon people lwenu muzamuziba yesu kkkkk ati police
THE COMBAT
Zambia is democratic countries
CHIPALO FRANCIS
LET THE MP DO HIS JOB WE DON’T WHAT TO HARASS PEOPLE.
Banda Jordan
Let him do his as an MP