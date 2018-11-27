Police Summon Kambwili

Police in Luanshya have summoned National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili for interviews on Thursday.

Kambwili has been summoned to appear at Luanshya Central Police at 10:00 hours.

It is unclear what the summon is about but Kambwili has been linked with the recent protest of AVIC international workers over conditions of service,

The Roan Member of Parliament recently dared Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo to arrest him.