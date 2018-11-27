Relatives of Slain Solwezi Resident Threaten to Dump Body at Police

The family of a Solwezi resident who was shot dead by a police officer for taking driving lessons on behalf of another person stormed the Solwezi Police Station demanding to see the culprit.
Officers had a tough time staving off the angry relatives of Christopher Mashawu who was shot dead by the police officer after he attempted to run away from law enforcement officers who had arrested him.
Some of Mashawu’s relatives went direct to Solwezi General Hospital Mortuary to prepare the body for burial while another group camped at the Central Police and caused commotion disturbing the flow of traffic.
“Today we put our brother to rest and we have not heard anything from the police, this is not fair, we demand to know this officer. We can’t have a police system behaving like this,” one of the relatives stated.
After being alerted that the family had plans of taking the body of the deceased to central police, officers mobilised quickly securing police offices and blocked all roads leading to the station.
Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila struggled to reason with the family of the deceased that wanted to dump the body at the police station.
Eventually the relatives were calmed down and proceeded to bury the deceased.
15 Comments
Chix
It a very sad story…….unprofessional officers….
Christopher Mashawu
I will fuck all female cops in their sleep as a ghost uzamuziba yesu
MUMBI PHIRI
I can help you to protest naked kakakakakaka
Gangsta Grabs
The remedy would be to cook the body,beat up the police and force them to eat.After that take over the station and guns and become terrorists
Benmbe
Wow, talking is very chip, are you sure
eliot
Sad sentiment,may law take its course.
Relatives
We Will Sell Him OR Her To The Witchdocter,unless Should Be A Freemason;but We Shall Try Our Best.
MWIMBI CHULU
What as this world turned into, stupid police man he/she must be jailed with hard labor
Azily
Sad developments
PROSTITUTES
give us the dead man’s the balls we boil them and serve to the police for lunch but leave the dick for us kakakakakakakakakakaaka
Prince Harry
atase mu Zambia muli ma sebela atase
Kennias
What a sad development
lumbwe
sad story
Razor
Don’t run from police. When they say stop just stop. All these demonstrations and even imprisonment of the police officer who killed this innocent person won’t bring him back. An innocent life is lost just for nothing.
sj
ZNBC needs to have a Police And You corner/program on television where they sensitize our countrymen/women about their role in society. This can be done on radio too. So such clashes can be avoided/minimized.