Relatives of Slain Solwezi Resident Threaten to Dump Body at Police

The family of a Solwezi resident who was shot dead by a police officer for taking driving lessons on behalf of another person stormed the Solwezi Police Station demanding to see the culprit.

Officers had a tough time staving off the angry relatives of Christopher Mashawu who was shot dead by the police officer after he attempted to run away from law enforcement officers who had arrested him.

Some of Mashawu’s relatives went direct to Solwezi General Hospital Mortuary to prepare the body for burial while another group camped at the Central Police and caused commotion disturbing the flow of traffic.

“Today we put our brother to rest and we have not heard anything from the police, this is not fair, we demand to know this officer. We can’t have a police system behaving like this,” one of the relatives stated.

After being alerted that the family had plans of taking the body of the deceased to central police, officers mobilised quickly securing police offices and blocked all roads leading to the station.

Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila struggled to reason with the family of the deceased that wanted to dump the body at the police station.

Eventually the relatives were calmed down and proceeded to bury the deceased.