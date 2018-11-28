Chester Hospitalized after Accident

Musician Chester has survived a road traffic accident with his family. Seven people were on board and all sustained minor injuries. He is currently admitted at Ronald Ross General Hospital in Mufulira.
Chester’s car flipped allegedly due to excessive speed.
The musician is the brain behind hit songs like Belinda Nafwa, Shonongo, Banjo and Nchinjeni abanandi.
19 Comments
Big Shawn
He should have died I hate this fucker
Mwepe
May God forgive you
King john ii
Too bad my funny musician, wishing you quickly recovery in jesus name and those who have suffered minor injuries may good lord protect them
Chomba moses luapula nchelenge
Chabipa my bro lesa alemipala bane mweg’omba shacalo ma shina wandi moses lwando nangu bakwishiba at
chester 👋
Isaacnual
Quickly cover up…God help them
medrick mukanzu
too bad ba chester
Shanty G
Chikala Big Shawn sitanyoko noko icinyo tombanoko. Chester get well soon bro.
Waniga ninja
Quick recovery my number one musician
Luka chabu
Too bad
exodus
Get well soon my number one musician,says Exodus!!!!
Kongo
Get well soon.
boisterous
too bad I guess u were sober
Majoni Tyson
Too bad Mr Chester. Wishing u quick recovery.
Elijah
Too bad my lovely musician, recover soon
Amem
Get well soon
Amem
Get well soon
Edward
Get well soon My number #1 musician praying for you…
Elvis
Wishing u a quick recovery.
Joezman
Too bad my man