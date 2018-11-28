  1. Home
Chester Hospitalized after Accident

Musician Chester has survived a road traffic accident with his family. Seven people were on board and all sustained minor injuries. He is currently admitted at Ronald Ross General Hospital in Mufulira.

Chester’s car flipped allegedly due to excessive speed.

The musician is the brain behind hit songs like Belinda Nafwa, Shonongo, Banjo and Nchinjeni abanandi.

 

19 Comments

  1. Big Shawn

    He should have died I hate this fucker

    Reply

  2. King john ii

    Too bad my funny musician, wishing you quickly recovery in jesus name and those who have suffered minor injuries may good lord protect them

    Reply

  3. Chomba moses luapula nchelenge

    Chabipa my bro lesa alemipala bane mweg’omba shacalo ma shina wandi moses lwando nangu bakwishiba at
    chester 👋

    Reply

  4. Isaacnual

    Quickly cover up…God help them

    Reply

  5. medrick mukanzu

    too bad ba chester

    Reply

  6. Shanty G

    Chikala Big Shawn sitanyoko noko icinyo tombanoko. Chester get well soon bro.

    Reply

  7. Waniga ninja

    Quick recovery my number one musician

    Reply

  8. Luka chabu

    Too bad

    Reply

  9. exodus

    Get well soon my number one musician,says Exodus!!!!

    Reply

  10. Kongo

    Get well soon.

    Reply

  11. boisterous

    too bad I guess u were sober

    Reply

  12. Majoni Tyson

    Too bad Mr Chester. Wishing u quick recovery.

    Reply

  13. Elijah

    Too bad my lovely musician, recover soon

    Reply

  14. Amem

    Get well soon

    Reply

  15. Amem

    Get well soon

    Reply

  16. Edward

    Get well soon My number #1 musician praying for you…

    Reply

  17. Elvis

    Wishing u a quick recovery.

    Reply

  18. Joezman

    Too bad my man

    Reply

