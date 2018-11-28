Dora Dismisses Govt Hand in Police Summons

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has expressed concern at the conduct of politicians who insinuate that government wings are targeting them whenever they are summoned by the Zambia police for questioning.
Siliya has said that no investigative wing has been directed by President Edgar Lungu to frame any individual providing checks and balances to government.
She advised that any criticism should be hinged on truthfulness and not malice.
Speaking when she addressed the media at her office today, Siliya said the decision of the Zambia Police to summon some politicians is a preventive measure based on the information available to them as security wings charged with the duty to maintain law and order in the country.
Meanwhile Siliya has urged former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili and his former Foreign Affairs counterpart Harry Kalaba should resign from the Patriotic Front instead of riding on the Patriotic Front ticket.
“It is pointless to be officially in parliament on the PF ticket while outside the House these individuals are leaders of some Political parties, that is not correct, such individuals must be brave and leave the Party” she said.
8 Comments
Kamata
Kambwili is just like Julius malema in south Africa, loud mouthed fellow!
Kapijimpanga
You ate right kamata kambwili is a lost politician who pees into his mouth and vomits through his nose
Hazard
Leave kambwili alone
Eddie
Please leave kambwili alone he is the next president tamwishibefye
voice of Northwestern
Madam Slit in the first place over the issue of HH over ZAFFICO, I clearly quote u stating that if HH will provide proper evidence, you’re going to resign. Now, what are you doing up to this time because I thought you have handed power to other PF members since His Excellence President HH was never convicted as you thought would be.So if you have decided to stay after announcing it yourself,then let Kambwili and Kalaba to be who they are because they deserve it. Moreover, its not you who voted for them. Or if so resign first then Kambwili and Kalaba will follow. Nu Nu Nu if you are guilty of what you said resign because all meaningful Zambian are looking at you over your spoken words. I wonder why even lungu chose to pick you .MHSRIP Great President Sata who used to call you Dora Slit.
Twaileta
The wipe used to wipe your shall be also used unto you!careful when making certain decisions.
Razor
Yes it could not be the president himself involved but those below him who are giving those instructions. E.g this issue of Kambwili came with an instruction from Nathan Chanda. Even police themselves want promotions and fear transfers so act with zeal in the matter.
Mr dundumwenze
Iwe chi Dora siliya you are making noise in our country why so foolish.