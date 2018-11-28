Dora Dismisses Govt Hand in Police Summons

Chief government spokesperson Dora Siliya has expressed concern at the conduct of politicians who insinuate that government wings are targeting them whenever they are summoned by the Zambia police for questioning.

Siliya has said that no investigative wing has been directed by President Edgar Lungu to frame any individual providing checks and balances to government.

She advised that any criticism should be hinged on truthfulness and not malice.

Speaking when she addressed the media at her office today, Siliya said the decision of the Zambia Police to summon some politicians is a preventive measure based on the information available to them as security wings charged with the duty to maintain law and order in the country.

Meanwhile Siliya has urged former Information Minister Chishimba Kambwili and his former Foreign Affairs counterpart Harry Kalaba should resign from the Patriotic Front instead of riding on the Patriotic Front ticket.

“It is pointless to be officially in parliament on the PF ticket while outside the House these individuals are leaders of some Political parties, that is not correct, such individuals must be brave and leave the Party” she said.