Four UPND Cadres Acquitted in Possession of Offensive Weapons Charge

FOUR United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres charged with two counts of being in possession of offensive weapons have been acquitted by the Lusaka Magistrates court.

The quartet identified as Remmy Mukoba, Kelvin Mupulisa, Fabian Lubona and Martin Muchindu have been set free by Magistrate Sylvia Munyinya after she established that the prosecution failed to prove its case against the accused beyond all reasonable doubt.

In count one the suspects were charged with being in possession of offensive weapons namely glycerine and potassium permanganate.

In count two, the four, on April 25, 2017, in Lusaka, jointly and whilst acting together, had in their possession offensive weapons namely a bowl and three arrows, two plastics of potassium permanganate and one plastic bottle of glycerine.

But in her judgment Magistrate Munyinya ruled that glycerin is not an explosive weapon to warrant the conviction of the suspects.

While in count two she found that the prosecution failed to prove that the bow and arrow which were alleged to have been in possession belonged to the suspects as the same were found at the back of the vehicle of which none of the suspects were the owners of the vehicle in question.

The suspects were arrested at Chimbokaila Prison last year during the time when the Lusaka was recording random fires.

The suspects were represented by Mulambo Haimbe and others.