Hichilema Speaks Out on Govt’s Plans to Purchase Aircrafts

The opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has delivered a scathing attack on the government for the planned purchase of aircrafts among them a Presidential jet.
Hichilema has labelled the act as being a misplacement of priorities.
The Government has allegedly signed a contract for the purchase of five Russian made super jets.
Four of the five aircrafts are Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger planes while one is a VIP version for President Edgar Lungu.
The other four planes will be used for the soon to be re-launched state owned Zambia Airways.
FULL STATEMENT:
PF’S PURCHASE OF PLANES SMELLS CORRUPTION AND A MISPLACED PRIORITY.
__________
The pursuit for luxuries by the Patriotic Front Party (PF’s), when our country’s economy is in dire straits is beyond belief. The purchase of a sixty five million United States dollars each, gulfstream aircraft is not only a misplaced priority but smells of corruption too.
How can a caring government opt for luxury when the people have no food in their homes, children are out of schools because parents cannot afford the fees. Hospitals and clinics have no medicines and the youth have no jobs, this is being heartless by the PF.
We want to put this into perspective. That amount of money PF is wasting could have paid for the over 22,000 students at UNZA for four years or pay for running costs of 60 hospitals of Ndola Central Hospital’s size, for a year. This is what we mean that this country can afford free education up to tertiary level and free health care. What we miss is a leadership that cares for its people and know how to prioritise. Those expensive pieces of equipment will also cost more to maintain and run.
We would like to remind those in Government that public office does not mean plundering public resources and placing their interest first. Public service is about serving the public and ensuring that resources are probably deployed, not buying luxury items.
We understand that corruption is embedded in the PF leadership but we call on the country to detest this regime’s greedy and insatiable appetite for plundering public resources at the expense of poor people.
These aircraft will be paid for by the very over taxed poor who will never see the benefits and therefore, it’s only imperative that this move is completely halted if not, then Zambians will do so as they are the rightful owners and not the select few.
And this time around we say running a country must not be business as usual. This is the mathematics behind this wastage. A student at UNZA is paid K22.50 a day, they are in school for 258 days per year on average that works out to K5,805 a year and 23,220 for a four year programme holding inflation constant. The cost of the gulfstream is US$65 million or K767 million at K11.80 to a dollar. Meaning that the gulfstream can pay bursaries for 33,031 students, that is UNZA and CBU combined for 4 years.
Muleishiba UTUNTU bane!
HH
56 Comments
Muntu mufunelo
Well spoken Mr HH
Tom London
Mr President HH in pf nobody went to school which why mathematical priorities are not there .
Surely your analysis Mr president HH is a simple mathematical equation which even a grade 7 pupil can easily understand .
My fellow Zambians please let us vote out the pf smooth criminals other wise this country is going no where .
When hh and others provide checks and balances kampyongo s police force is sent in numbers to arrest opposition political players
Nonsense .
great haggai
HH is a man as Zambia we’re being blinded by pf which is destroying public resourses if in 2021 we’re not going to change this gvt then we’re going to suffer like people from Zimbabwe were bread they are buying it on k80 let’s not vote for tribe but let’s vote for a leader who can develop this country our mother land
Jackson Bwalya Sense
the west position leader I have ever seen in this country sure to buy good thing like jets it become coraption. no wander people don’t vote for you.your very dull. your not fit to be a politician better be a kachema
mukuka
The Great Thinker!!!
Mr HH
Ambassador Mosmuk
Ing’anda ushilalamo baikumbwa umutenge
One Zambia One Nation
Baikumbwa umutenge cacine, lelo apa pena nimukomaila nondo!
Ambassador Mosmuk
Ing’anda ushilalamo baikumbwa umutenge 😃
Cattle
Lets Try HH bane lungu has failed even if it rains no green pasture.
Barotseland
Share waste of poor peoples money ki masholi feels zwaaa pf
Sibweni
Beaucracy wil end when has jesus come. Presidental safety is important and if pf govt bought planes wil remain 4 govt not president lungu and pf no but also 4 a incoming gov’t. Russians loan 2 fund zambian govt the buyin of planes and presidental jet. Consultants and businessmen knows that in any deal pipo who convince a buy gets a commission a tender in business not corruption.
Barotseland
Share waste of poor peoples money ki masholi feels zwaaa pf.
MUMBI PHIRI
fuck off that’s why I said it was a fake reconciliation fuck your stinking balls
Logan Ngonga
Let’s go 4 HH bane
Chendabusiku
My word this opposition leader is bankrupt. The legislature agreed that we we revive our national flag carrier but this chap who devalued our national assets in order buy them himself has no AOTA of sincerity.
febs
are you sure that he is bankrupt and u talking about him being bankrupt while his children have food on the table urs have nothing ulekwata amano boss
Azily
Utuntu bane!
Ci HH my luv, that’s why i konda you amiya kaonde
mulobezi
HH is owez misliding his brains ,ar this aircrafts going 2 b uzed by pf members only?is the presidential jet going b lungu,s personal propaty bwana hh politics has ored bkam yo enemy just quit the game.simpo advice.
Peters
Why should you buy expensive jets instead of reviving Mulungushi Textiles and other profitable investments.You are not listening to what HH IS TRYING TO PUT ACROSS.Guess because of tribe you are loosing ur reasoning.Zambia does not need any jets u dont have the money.Your economy is in shambles.
Lakaman
True story my loved 1 president
Umwana wamano
See you tomorrow boss
Kamata
I remember when mwanawasa purchased a presidential helicopter, Mr sata was all over the media trying to discredit the move.but when he got into power I never heard him mention anything about the aircraft, why? Because its the very helicopter he started using to move around the city! even edgar lungu is using it now!Same story today bwana HH, these same planes are going to be used by you and your government if at all you will form one, let’s see if you will sell them !! We are speaking from experience,under5!!!!
Panunka untu! untu!
Tom London
Kamata hh is talking about priorities he is not saying that those aircraft’s are not necessary . OK if you are a family man kamata is it necessary for you to go on a senseless beer drinking exercise when at home you have no food for your family , your children need school fees or you need to pay house rentals . This is where you need to priotise .
Ba koswe .
Revelation 1:7
That’s y he is called opposition he has to oppose whatever z government does being it gud or bad so wen he bcomz president if at all he will he will be giving pipo food door to door why can’t he bring z money he stole from z privatised companies just keep on opposing that’s yo name
Chosen
I thought the so called educated are the ones that can educate us but unfortunately they are the ones misleading the nation shame!
Tom London
What do you mean Mr chosen . who is misleading who please be specific .
Hahhhhhh
Consumption habits
Twaileta
Shall we learn to priotise matters,
My major concern is about us disables of the country.How many pipo of this nature have shelters,how much is worthy to put up such kinds of structures?
It isn’t the matter of degrading imwe multi my power but help you analyse developmental issues.
Someone may ask,but these pipo benefits from the so called social cash monies.True if these registers are to be followed not all of them. Most of them are bashikulu with well furnished houses but what qualifies them is that,they did campaign for that particular part.
To my surprise is that you may find a couple benefiting.
Work up Zambian before we form our own political part.symboy ni wheel chair cabe.
benjk
I think my Zambia people are dull. How can one blame hh when he is exposing some of these corrupt things done by pfool govt? I doubt if at all people will change this tribal &wako ni wako mindset. Please some of these issues raised by hh are for the beterment of our country not ati mapolitics awee!!! How can one buy a sweet when his children are sick and need medical attention? It clearly shows how corrupt,selfish and lack of love for people of Zambia this pfool govt IS. I want to thank you Mr hh bcoz you speak for us Zambians whenever things are not OK. I think let the pfool govt hear some of this man’s advises for the better Zambia.
Tom London
I agree with you Benjk my brother . Cadrelism is the major issue that killed genuine politics .
Kamata
They are national assets bane! No one will own them
Tom London
Iwe ci kamata you have no grey matter my friend .
Mr. Bemba land is great
The plains hakainde is talking about are not for. Lungu but for the state hakainde do you want gvt not to work?why to you foolishly oppose everything? Fuck you go a and bring back the money that you have stuck into offshore accounts so that we purchase these plains Zambia has to have a national airline to attract tourist and thereafter boom the economy you are very thick in mind the president is there to make life easy for everyone it I’d high time you stopped being silly
Ba Senior The Citizens
Economy and healthy must come first
Luxury must come latter
Kamata
And you think hakainde will fix all that? Let me tell you, HH will be the most hated president zambia will ever have because he has promised a lot, opposed a lot , giving his followers false hopes. And when non of what he’s promising will start coming out, he will start talking about PF as them being the main causer of all his problems.people will cry under HH because they are too confident in him.and him all he want is to be president not fixing the economy.
Tom London
Kamata I told you that you have no grey matter . look here when a car is damaged beyond repair it becomes a wreck . And this is HH s concern how is he going to fix a wrecked economy when he becomes President when everything has been vandalised beyond repair .
Wakeup you stupid necked fool .
prince
Why are some pipo so blind?
THE COMBAT
Y in Zambia poor leadership how can you buy that very stupt
Alex
HH 4 reva
Lovemore
Look at the suffering of the lame, blind, Kids on the street, those with different ailments pleading for mercies from those who have enough to help them.
The Churches are overwhelmed for now. Can’t we apportion some money for them out of this abundance?
I mean from their taxes.
Corruption now will be worse
HH is right ! Let the economy be run by the private sector like the MMD did it.The government can’t run business and we saw it with Kaunda and UNIP.Zambians easily forget,I know the youth who were not born before 1991 can’t understand how we suffered during the UNIP era.Zambia airways was a total failure and going back the same way is lack of serious economic planning by the current government.Let that money help the suffering masses in the country. There are shortages of medicines in hospitals, high school fees are making us fail to educate our children.Surely someone can’t see this?
Copperland
This Is A Good Move Ba People, So Lets Give Credit Were It Is Due, hh Iz Just Confused.
pamodzi
Let’s analyse issues and insulting each other no. One Zambia one Nation. Bagwesu hi atujatane kutegwa Zambia iunke kumbele. Not kutukana
Man G
Bwana 2021 ni HH cabbe not bakoswe mupoto no
Whiteson
I honestly want someone to answer me on this one: if and when HH become President of Zambia, which civil service is he going to use? the same current civil service? and one would be confident that there will be any change? Fellow citizens think twice before you sing the same song the rest of your life.
muzo
my undrstndng is dat,among the five jets,four of thm 100 seater capcity wil b usd for transport, 4 exmple frm mbala 2 lsk n so on.isnt dat creation of jobs 4 pilots n mny more pipo? Wil dat money go into ecl’s pocket? No! dont oppose evry thng.jst buy urs
Eddie
If they summon you waamba ukulanda ati tababa bwino give them Am a evidence lobe chimbokaila is there. ..ikalenifye pantu you’re just a same elo zambian be careful na HH AM FROM NDC ENYOY FAKE MATHEMATICIANS INSTEAD OF DOING OTHER THINGS. BUT BUSY SOLVING MATHS ELO NISHI TEIWE TEACHER
Eddie
Even you ukalacita enjoy amazing jets nga wabapo. Nichifye tawakateke
chibelo
Comment hh first plz share yo
money?
Kamata
Kkkkk@tom london HH is not here to fix any mess! He’s here to make a name.He’s got everything yes but the only thing he’s lacking is the presidency kkkkkk.this man has fought a lot of people, he called mwanawasa all sorts of names! As if that was not enough he went on to fight with rupiah, sata then Edgar. People have rejected him, he’s just forcing himself on the people of Zambia that much you know Mr grey hair.HH has never said anything that would give the people of Zambia hope, he’s just riding on the misfortunes of the PF government no wonder when there’s is a disaster he’s the first one to speak. When something good happens he’s nowhere to be seen!!
I repeat your president will be the most hated zambian president!!!!
Razor
This government is pro poor. Their buying those planes so that they can be empowered.
ZIMANDOLA
Bakachema nga ing’ombe shamipesha beta mwaikalafye itondolo Dan vomiting n hw
Banda Ivory
Most of people in our country are under educated. They don’t know the meaning of the word , PRIORITY. That’s why will continue like this.
mengmoreler
iyayayaya!lelo bamwikata koswe mupoto!ba pf wat do u say over this bcoz if its real issue when one tim u refused ,then hmmm!this hh has got real issues and vision to lead this nation than u guys ai!awee fyachilamo there z no war infact here which cn make u to behave lik mad person hu goes wth a baket n a dry well.
Humphrey Mononoki
One thing I can say z don’t blame any 1 because you gave him your votes without you voting 4 him he wouldn’t the leader the only problem z we don’t have copaletion so let’s blame our selves.
Mr dundumwenze
Well spoken hh and tom London, only the fools will remain same because they are using their faeces to think.