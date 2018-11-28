Kalulushi Police Demolish Illegal Structures

About 18 structures illegally built on land belonging to Zambia Railways in Kalulushi District have been demolished.

A combined team of council police with help from state police swung into action to demolish the structures illegally built in railway reserves.

The residents alleged that Lulamba Ward councillor Phoebe Simwanza had told them to move into the area after having consultations with Zambia Railways Limited.

“We have suffered our houses have been demolished. Mine was just completed and I was about to move in but it has been demolished, government should help us because this is not fair,” one of the affected said.

And when questioned Councillor Simwanza said she had consulted Zambia Railways before allowing people to settle on the piece of land.

“We consulted Zambia Railways before our people settled on that land. The demolition of the houses is bad especially that we are in the rainy season,” Simwanza said.

Meanwhile, Kalulushi Municipal Council Public Relations Manager Dorothy Sampa said the structures had been demolished after several warnings.

Sampa said settlers have gone ahead to encroached on land belonging to a School just near the Railway reserves.

During his last visit to Kalulushi, President Edgar Lungu warned Councils against demolishing structures before engaging the affected people.