Kambwili’s Appearance at Luanshya Police in Doubt

National Democratic Congress defacto President Chishimba Kambwili’s lawyers say they will not be able to avail him before the Luanshya Police as they have a prior engagement in Lusaka at the Magistrate Court.

Kambwili’s lawyers from Christopher Mundia and Company have notified the Police in Luanshya that they are unable to avail their client before them on November 29 ,2018 as per summons due to their commitment having prior engagements.

This is according to a Notice to Employer, Honourable Chishimba Kambwili Member of Parliament addressed to the Police Service, The District Criminal Investigations Office in Luanshya.

The letter is also copied to other lawyers Keith Mweemba, PNP Advocates, Messers Muleza Mwimbu and Co, Inspector General of Police and others

In addition the lawyer has also indicated that his client is also appearing before Lusaka Principal Resident Magistrates Mwaka Mikalile on Friday 30 hence making it possible for the lawyers to avail their client .

The lawyers have therefore proposed that they avail their client on Monday December 10.

Police in Luanshya, on November 27 summoned Dr Kambwili for questioning.

Dr. Kambwili is being summoned to appear at Luanshya Central Police Station on Thursday November 29, 2018.