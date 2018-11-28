Katele Fights Witchcraft Stigma 18 Years On

Former Finance Minister Katele Kalumba has debunked myths around his well-publicized brush with the law in 2002 when he reportedly invoked charms to evade law enforcement officers.

Kalumba, infamously had a laptop laced with charms which made him elusive to his pursuers.

At that time newly elected President Levy Mwanawasa had waged a vicious anti-graft campaign that entangled some of the former top officials in his predecessor Frederick Chiluba’s government.

Kalumba vanished and had police officers looking for him until they fished him deep in the bowels of Chief Puta’s chiefdom in Luapula Province.

Eighteen years later, Kalumba has decided to open up on his generally accepted wizardly side.

He was being pursued for theft of a BMW Motor vehicle and the charge of motor vehicle theft was non bailable.

Kalumba was also top of the list on the high profile personalities being pursued for national plunder.

The former national purse man believed that he was being persecuted and earmarked for elimination by the Mwanawasa regime.

Kalumba sheds light on the spooky incident in his otherwise colourful life.

Spokesperson of the Task Force on Plunder of National Resources Brenda Muntemba gave out juicy details of the black magic that Kalumba used to elude police including the intricate details about cops having to be in the nude if they had to corner Kalumba.

Some of the alleged fetishes were displayed on national television by a self-pleased Muntemba.

Below is Kalumba’s Account:

“After 18 years, I have chosen to speak the Truth”- Dr. Katele Kalumba

I have today shared the false witchcraft charms police spokesperson madam Brenda Muntemba reported, which were supposedly found on my body and which the Zambian Watchdog and Observer have so gleefully publicised about.

The Coin has the year 1962 when my father DAMSON Katele was detained at BWANAMKUBWA due to the ChaCha Cha rebellion where Luapula was used by UNIP as first Canon fodder as narrated by late Chisembele. That is the reason he refused to accept a medal from Mwanawasa. The other item is a Jesus Crucifix cross.

The third item was a medallion of the child Jesus that only Catholics would appreciate its significance.

The large token has a lion on one side and a head of an Arab Royal.

This item is among the collections of my father’s Arab genes through MALU MALU KOMBOKOMBO of Mokoshi. KAFWI kaile NANAMA. Check the account of imilandu ya Babemba.

I need not say more on this. Hon Peter Chanshi of the Lunda nobility has said enough about Mushima Kantantu who with KOMBOKOMBO met to help Chief Chungu.

This is the chain that was taken by Police Officer Mubanga whom President MWANAWASA had given instruction to shoot and kill me on site.

The witchcraft story was false news. Why, you may ask.

I and late senior Chief PUTA Kaongwa were accused of bringing in Mai Mai in Zambia by President Levy Mwanawsa in order to overthrow him..a case that I took the matter to Court and it is still remains in court instituted by George Mwase Shebele PUTA against the then Provincial Minister Chama and Attorney General. Stop.

Next I shall show the laptop.

Ask who were searching for me naked.

If the police then they are the ones who believed in witchcraft.

I have finally decided to speak after 18 years of silence.