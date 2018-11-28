Lightning Strikes Kabompo Lady to Death

One person has died while two others are nursing multiple burns after being struck by lightning in Kabompo District, North Western Province.

The deceased has been identified as Muwahe Mayamba, 30, of Kabulamema area in Kabombo District.

Provincial Commissioner of Police Hudson Namachila said the deceased met her fate after being struck by lightning.

Namachila explained that Mayamba, 30, sustained burns on the shoulder and chest before she succumbed to death while being evacuated to the hospital.

He said the other two persons who survived the lightning strike only sustained multiple burns but are in stable conditions.

The incident happened on Monday following a heavy downpour in Kabompo District.