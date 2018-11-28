Mutati Engages Northern Province Chiefs

Leader of one of the MMD factions Felix Mutati is combing through Northern Province trying to find his feet after being fired as Works and Supply Minister.

Mutati paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people of Northern and Muchinga Provinces.

Mutati is on a five day tour of party structures in Northern Province.

Meanwhile Chief Chitoshi of Lunte District in Northern Province has commended government for distributing farming inputs on time.

Speaking when MMD President Felix Mutati paid courtesy call on him on Monday the traditional leader said government must be commended for ensuring that the inputs were distributed on time.

He thanked Government for improving input distribution under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) but said there was need to solve the E-Voucher bottlenecks.

He said there were some farmers in his chiefdom who were yet to redeem their packages because of the system failure and that once that aspect was addressed, farmers will not have any problem as that was the only challenge facing them.

The traditional also called for speedy construction of the administration block for the district.

“We have been given a district but we don’t understand the complication in the commencement of construction of the administration block. We are appealing to Government to help us expedite the construction of the district so that it does not only remain a pronouncement,” he said.